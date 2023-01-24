After the Christmas holidays we are looking for the right formula to rebalance the body. Find out which fruit can’t miss in your day.

January is coming to an end and with it the echo of the Christmas holidays. Although the cold is bringing the Italian peninsula to its knees, the thoughts of many are already starting to turn to the swimsuit fitting. However, in many others the need arises to recalibrate the balance of one’s body by getting back to health, regardless of ideal weight.

Certainly several factors are involved. One is close to us: the Veganuary, i.e. the vegan initiative that promotes a healthy diet based on a diet free of meat and derivatives for the first month of the year; the other factor is contextual: lo lifestyle of the 21st century.

We Westerners are used to being able to eat anything when we want: our every gastronomic desire is within reach click or supermarket. However, the consequence of this trend is that very often many forget to vary and balance their food plan, for the benefit of the personal taste of the moment, without caring about supplement useful vitamins.

Basically, these vitamins are already contained in various fruits. Each fruit has particular beneficial properties, strengthened when it comes to seasonal first fruits. One fruit in particular, however, is always fundamental, in any season. The nutritional contribution it possesses is miraculous.

The best snack to stay healthy

“Once a day keeps the doctor away”. That’s right, it’s about the mela. The fruit contains large quantities of vitamin C e B, but there’s more: it is low in calories and has sugars of the simple group, such as fructose and sucrose. These types of sugars are not harmful, on the contrary, they contribute positively to the sense of satiety of the organism.

The apple turns out to be a fruit particularly suitable for both diabetics that for sportsmen: for the former, the nutritional intake is such as to regulate the blood sugar level; for the seconds it is configured as the perfect tool for moisturize the body, recharge it with potassium and defeat hunger pangs.

Orthodontics, blood circulation and kidney function are also beneficial. Smokers have not been forgotten, in fact in the red fruit there is the quercitina substance that protects the lungs and strengthens them, improving the respiratory capacity.

The last dilemma that grips many is related to peel. Unfortunately pesticides are widely used in crops, consequently it is good to rinse your fruits insistently, because yes, the peel of apples really gives a fundamental nutritional contribution to the individual: the pectin it is found here and performs an antiseptic function in the intestine, purifying it and preventing diarrhea or colitis.

Sometimes, grandma’s old methods still turn out to be great solutions for a healthy and balanced life.