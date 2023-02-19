It is undoubtedly a fruit among the most consumed and appreciated in the world: with a sweet and pleasant taste, the mela boasts extraordinary beneficial and cosmetic virtues, it is a anti-inflammatory natural e antioxidanthelps to lower the levels of cholesterol in the blood and to normalize those of glycemiais a weapon to prevent some forms of cancer and protects health from cardiovascular risk factors (such as, precisely, hypercholesterolemia e diabetes).

Apples: A versatile natural anti-inflammatory

Apples are anticancer, counteract cellular aging, are an excellent astringent if eaten raw, or slightly laxative if cooked, disinfect the intestine, exert a remineralizing action and increase the beneficial intestinal bacterial flora, with a prebiotic effect.

Well tolerated by diabetics, purifying, low-calorie, reduce cholesterol, prevent heart disease. Furthermore, apples give a sense of satiety, therefore they are recommended in dietary regimens and, being rich in fibre, ensure regular intestinal motility, ensuring effective absorption of nutrients.

Furthermore, they counteract anemia and the onset of brain diseases, they are energetic, they fight loss of appetite, tiredness and nervousness, they are an excellent natural remedy against asthma.

Apples, a weapon against blood sugar and cancer

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospitalhighly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching center,

“the low caloric intake and the limited intake of fat and sodium make the apple ideal for the health of the cardiovascular system. However, the main benefits of consuming apples come from their phytonutrients and their fibre. The latter, in particular the soluble ones such as pectin, help to reduce the levels of cholesterol in the blood and to normalize those of sugars e you insulin; moreover, pectin can be useful in case of diarrhea. Insoluble fibers instead promote intestinal regularity, facilitating the movement of food in the digestive system; for this they can be useful in case of constipation, diverticulitis and some types of cancer. The consumption of apples comes advised in case of: tumors

diabetes

dysentery

constipation

fever

heart disease

scurvy

warts To date non I am available Education clinicians who have established the validity of these recommendations, but the results of epidemiological studies lead us to hypothesize that the consumption of at least one apple a day can help to prevent someone tumor forms (particularly from those of the rectum and lungs). Preliminary research also suggests that the consumption of these fruits helps protect health from cardiovascular risk factors (atherosclerosis, hypercholesterolemia, obesity e diabetes) and respiratory disorders (particularly asthma). Finally, apples appear to exercise activity anti-inflammatory e antioxidant“.

As for the nutritional properties,

“each apple contains only 64.5 calories and is made up of approximately 4% protein, 2% lipids and 94% carbohydrates. It is an excellent source of fluids because 150 g of apple contains 130.35 g of water, but also: 0.6 g in proteine

0.15 g in lipidi

16.05 g of soluble sugars

2.55 g of fiber (both soluble pectins and insoluble fiber) A 150 g apple also provides: 7.5 mg of vitamin C

198 mg of potassium

7.5 mg of calcium

0.3 mg of iron Among its phytonutrients, phytic acid stands out (0.09 g in 150 g). Micronutrients are concentrated above all in the peel, the whole fruit is rich in fiber and polyphenols, beneficial molecules in terms of health protection. In particular, apples contain flavonols (especially quercetin, but also kempferol and myricetin), catechins (especially epicatechin), chlorogenic acid, florizin and, in the case of red-skinned varieties, anthocyanins.

The apple, on the other hand, is cholesterol-free and low in sodium“.

The main contraindication to eating apples

“is made up ofallergy. Its possible manifestations include oral allergy syndrome, urticaria, and exercise-induced asthma. The allergenic potential of the fruit seems to depend on the variety under consideration.

Apple seeds should not be ingested in large quantities due to the dangers associated with the hydrogen cyanide present within them“.

Furthermore,

“apple juice might reduce the absorption of some medications, such as fexofenadine. Consumption should be avoided during treatment; in fact, it seems that to avoid this undesirable effect it is not enough to take the drug away from the consumption of apple juice“.

The apple between history and legends

Originally from Central Asia, where they were already cultivated in the Neolithic period, they spread through the Middle East, first in Egypt, along the Nile valley and later in Greece, apples reached the West thanks to the conquests of the Roman Empire and from here throughout continental Europe, giving rise to numerous legends. It was the apple, according to the biblical tradition and some interpretations, that made Adam and Eve fall into temptation and give birth to original sin. The fruit of immortality that Hercules manages to conquer in the garden of the Hesperides is an apple. An apple is the bone of contention that unleashes the Trojan War.

However, over the centuries the apple has lost its negative meaning, going from a symbol of temptation and sin to an emblem of love and fertility also used in Christian iconography, where it is often represented next to the Madonna and Child.

Apple juice: properties and recipe

Il Apple juice it is thirst-quenching, hydrating, low-calorie, contrasts constipation thanks to its slightly laxative action, facilitates purification of the liver and the elimination of toxins, keeps PH levels stable in the body. Furthermore, it prevents cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, it reduces bad cholesterol and, thanks to the flavonoids it contains, improves the functioning of the lungs, representing an excellent ally against asthma. Apple juice prevents Alzheimer’s disease by delaying some key aspects of the disease; it fortifies the bones, strengthens the immune system, protects the body from attack by germs and bacteria, is an excellent anti-inflammatory.

Rich in antioxidants, it prevents the development of cancer cells, improves eyesight, is effective against dandruff and hateful signs of aging, prevents the appearance of wrinkles, gives the skin softness and elasticity.

It is preferable to prepare apple juice at home. If you buy it, opt for the 100% pure and totally organic one, free of added sugars, present in common supermarket fruit juices.

To prepare a healthy apple juice you need to follow a very simple procedure: wash and peel 1 kg of apples, removing the core, and cut them into small pieces. Pour the juice of a medium-sized lemon and a little water into a bowl, adding the chopped apples which you will leave to macerate for a few minutes so that they do not blacken and do not undergo the oxidation process.

Melt 1 liter of water with 2 teaspoons of granulated sugar in a saucepan over the heat, boiling for 4 minutes until you obtain a completely lump-free syrup. Add the apples and cook over low heat for 10 minutes, adding the juice of another lemon. Let it rest for a couple of minutes and then, with an immersion blender, reduce the mixture to a cream, filtering it with a strainer and storing the liquid in washed and sterilized glass bottles. Wrap the bottles in a cloth and immerse them in boiling water for half an hour. By following this procedure, you can keep your apple juice for 6 months. Once opened, the bottle should be kept in the fridge and consumed within 3 days.

Lose weight, lower high blood pressure and cholesterol: apple cider vinegar can be an effective weapon

L’apple cider vinegar is the product of the fermentation of anchor or of must Of melaand it is precisely the presence of this fruit that makes it a condiment rich in many beneficial properties.

L’apple cider vinegaralready in use at i Babylonians and Egyptianswas recommended in Ancient Greece by Hippocrates, who recommended it, taken with honey, to cure coughs and flu. THE Romanian legionnaires they called “posca” la beverage freshener based on apple cider vinegar and water, which also served to neutralize the pathogens contained in the water. Christopher Columbusin the bilges of his caravels, he carried barrels of apple cider vinegar, indispensable for fighting the dreaded scurvy, the disease caused by the lack of vitamin C.

The fresh apple juice is fermented in wooden barrels to obtain a good cider, which is transformed into vinegar from a type of Acetobacter also present in the human intestine. When, after a few weeks, it reaches an acidity level of about 5%, it can be bottled or left to age further in the barrels, further improving its characteristics. It is made up of about 90% water, it is a light condiment and low in calories. The unpasteurized one is recommended because the acetobacteria responsible for acidification have a high affinity with the intestinal bacterial flora and perform a healing and detoxifying action, fighting the activity of the putrefactive bacteria that cause intestinal dysfunction and colitis.

Apple cider vinegar, according to Humanitas experts,

“it contains minerals such as phosphorus, sulphur, iron, magnesium and above all calcium (strengthens the heart and the body’s immune defences) and potassium (essential for the proper functioning of the heart and muscles). It is also a source of pectin, a water-soluble fiber capable of protecting cells and blood vessels and which contributes to reduce the level of cholesterol in the bloodbeyond promote a sense of satiety and hinder (at least in part) the absorption of fats. Finally, apple cider vinegar contains good bacteria that contribute to preserve the balance of the intestinal microfloraenhancing its functions.

Thanks to limited caloric intake it is a condiment that lends itself to being present even in calorie-restricted diets (unlike other more fatty condiments) and does not contain cholesterol, so it can also be consumed by those with cardiovascular problems. Apple cider vinegar also appears to be able to keep blood sugar levels under control thanks to the presence of acetic acid (although the mechanisms are not yet clarified) and to reduce blood pressure. Apple cider vinegar is less acidic than wine vinegar, and is therefore preferable if you suffer from stomach acid.

Consuming excessive amounts of apple cider vinegar can lead to damage to the esophagus and other parts of the digestive tract and can have adverse effects on tooth enamel. Its consumption is contraindicated for people allergic to apples“.

Please note that the information on this page is of a general nature and for informational purposes and in no case replaces the opinion of the doctorthe first reference point to turn to for information, clarifications, and to rely on for advice or exams.