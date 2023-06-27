Here is the hydrogen hypersonic jet that travels London-New York in 90 minutes at a speed of over 6,000 km/h

Twenty years after the bankruptcy of Air France and British Airways’ Concorde due to safety, noise and high fuel and maintenance costs, a Swiss start-up named Destiny is producing hypersonic aircraft capable of reaching and exceeding Mach 5 (6,000 km/h), or 5 times the speed of sound, and completing the London-New York route in just 90 minutes.

Will hydrogen be the future of aviation?

Startup Destinus will launch two hydrogen-powered models. The company’s breakthrough project is the Destinus S, a 25-seat business jet that can fly up to 10,000 kilometers and cruise up to 33 kilometers high, 18 kilometers higher than a typical airliner. Destinus S is not the only aircraft that the Swiss start-up is planning. In fact, a second project features the Destinus L, an aircraft with the same cruising altitude but which can travel up to 22,000 km and carry 300-400 people. The company’s delivery forecasts are 2032-2035 for the Destinus S while the 2040s for the Destinus L.

How are these hypersonic planes powered? These jets are powered by liquid hydrogen fuel and a combination of turbojet and ramjet engines, capable of reaching hypersonic speeds. “It’s somewhere between a rocket and an airplane,” Destinus senior business development manager Martina Löfqvist told media at the Paris Air Show.

Hydrogen is considered to be three times more efficient than conventional jet fuel and releases no CO2 emissions. Last but not least, hydrogen is critical to the design as this fuel is also an effective cooling agent and will therefore be essential to make sure the aircraft does not overheat during its flights.

“We have talked to many airlines and airports who also support the idea that hydrogen will be the future of aviation,” concluded Martina Löfqvist.

