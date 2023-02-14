TRENTO. A single family doctor in Trentino, during 2022, had 23,692 contacts with citizens. That is, just under two thousand a month, over 100 a day. Again: he made an average of 4,848 outpatient visits (that is, excluding only Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, about twenty a day), he carried out 1,361 vaccinations between Covid and flu and sent almost 25 thousand prescriptions and bindings, of which 97% dematerialized .

And he “reassured” and remotely treated patients 6,700 times, with 1,800 consultations via email, 1,300 via text message and another 3,600 over the phone.

The numbers are impressive. And they are absolutely official and truthful: they are provided by Dr. Valerio Di Giannantonio, operational between Arco, Nago and Torbole and provincial secretary of Fimmg Trentino.

In recent weeks he has opened all the medical records on his PC and carried out a painstaking job. «I have 1,555 patients, of whom 462 are over 65, 782 frail (due to age or chronic pathologies), 215 with medium or severe frailty. I decided to quantify an entire year of work and I believe that in Trentino and in Italy it has never been done. This commitment is mine but in general of all the approximately 320 family doctors in Trentino: the data differ slightly from doctor to doctor”.

Why do such a job?

It is not a protest or a controversy, but a photograph and an objective affirmation of what is being done. All this corresponds to the expectation of various health policy decisions that are slow to arrive. The data tells about the commitment to patients and to meeting their needs.

But will the data be publicly disclosed?

From Monday morning and for two weeks, a large “manifesto” measuring six by three meters in via Degasperi, on the panels, and then we will put it up for another fourteen days in piazza Venezia. All citizens will be able to see them.

The slogan is “Less paper, more care”: explain to us.

Despite our commitment, we find it difficult to proceed quickly given the headwinds caused by the bureaucratic and welfare burden, which is increasing not only in the number of patients but also in complexity, dealing with an increasingly elderly and fragile population. We have the enthusiasm to implement “initiative medicine”, but we are forced to wait.

What are you waiting for?

We have been waiting since November 2021 for the provincial table to be convened for the simplification and debureaucratization of our work, to remove hours from computers and paper and dedicate them to patient visits. Then we await the provincial table with the Municipalities and other bodies for the provision of free clinics. Again: the Local Professional Networks have not been activated, i.e. the set of affiliated doctors, local nurses and other health and social-health professionals, and the temporary assignments of young colleagues in Specific Training are not yet recognized as Job Training . Then we wait for the planning acts that the Province has to fire since last October to define the aggregations of family doctors (AFT).

A lot of issues still on the table.

I can go on: the medical guards cannot yet access the Hospital Information System and our computerized medical records, in order to know the patient’s clinical history – with his consent – and there are no regional tenders 2023-2026 for the Training in General Medicine. However, we did not have to wait for the intervention of the NAS, which do their job and it is right to check that the rules are respected. Instead, I remember the visits of the police force with sirens blaring to thank us and support us in the most dramatic period of Covid.

However, progress has also been made in recent months.

Yes, there was an agreement on Telemedicine, the Electronic Health Record, Palliative Care, Anticoagulant Therapy and Dementia and therefore we thank the general manager Ferro and the health director Mariotti of the Apss and their teams. An important step but still not enough.

[nella foto di Alessio Coser, il manifesto sul ruolo dei medici, diffusi ieri a Trento]