here is the incredible truth that has been discovered

Beer is drunk all over the world, drinking a glass of it every night could do a lot of harm. This was discovered by some scientists from the University of Oxford who saw how drinking beer in the evening increases the risk of having a heart attack in the elderly. The increase would be very significant and in ten years it will reach 10-15%. According to the scientists themselves, if four glasses of beer are drunk every evening, the risk of heart attack increases by 35%. There is so much research on drinking beer in the evening that some nutritionists advise against it before dinner as alcohol on an empty stomach inflames the digestive tract and stomach and all this can lead to swelling and digestive problems as well as heartburn.

The evening before dinner it would be better to drink a couple of glasses of water because it helps you eat less. This is good for those who are overweight but also for the obese because water introduces less food and this is especially important for dinner. A glass of water before eating also brings proper hydration to the body and this gets the cells going and allows the body to start digestion. The advice is to drink the two glasses of water not quickly but in small sips.

What not to drink after dinner? Sparkling water. It is less hydrating than the natural one and could have a lot of sodium and then this water with bubbles stimulates the gastric juices which could cause digestive problems. Sparkling water, in fact, does not help digestion and that feeling that makes you feel better about your stomach after drinking it depends only on the emission of gases that are inside it and cause belching. Not everyone knows it but just drinking sparkling water is not good for those with gastroesophageal reflux, stomach acidity, ulcers and gastritis, while some people have to avoid it in order not to have the classic abdominal swelling.

Back to beer let’s see now what are its benefits for the health of our body. Beer contains silicon which may have good effects on bones. In addition, some studies have shown that beer may also decrease the risk of having heart attacks. Finally, beer could help expel kidney stones and remove some dangerous diseases such as Alzheimer’s from our body. Some scientific research has also brought to light the fact that beer could play a very important role in protecting against diabetes. It all depends on how much beer you drink, those who don’t overdo it and drink it in moderation might not even have many problems with high blood pressure. Finally, beer is an excellent antioxidant because it has polyphenols which, by acting on free radicals, could also slow down skin aging.

In conclusion, let’s try to answer those who ask us if beer makes you fat. Let’s say right away that in 100 grams of beer there are only 35 calories which are few compared to other foods. Beer, therefore, doesn’t make you fat but only on one condition: don’t drink it with other foods that contain many calories. Hence everything always depends on how much beer is drunk because beer drunk in moderation brings us potassium, magnesium, selenium, chlorine and zinc without forgetting vitamins B2 and B3. beer is made with cereals and is 90-93% made up of water. So to close, here’s some advice for those who drink it: buy the one that foams because it means it’s fresh and when foaming it’s more digestible as it frees this drink from the carbon dioxide that is found in excess.