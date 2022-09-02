Listen to the audio version of the article

The Last of Us Part I released on 2 September for Ps5 is not a simple remake of the game released for Playstation 5 but not even a remastered version of the game released in 2018. The developers of Naughty Dog have not limited themselves to “copying” in fair copy one of the most extraordinary games of the last twenty years. They reconstructed the settings, rewrote environments and characters. From a technical point of view, let’s say it right away, it’s a marvel. If you have a 4k TV, the game can be set in two modes. A called fidelity that aims at the maximum possible resolution, that is native 4K, with a frame rate anchored on 30 Fps with the aim of reaching 40 frames per second in lighter situations. The other mode is that performance where 4K becomes dynamic going down to 1440p to give maximum priority to the stability of the frames that become 60 per second. Net of technicalities, the difference is there and you can see the pad in hand. It really looks like another game but it’s not another game. Also for this reason, the title has brought with it a number of criticisms related to the price. The Last of Us Part 1 is in fact on sale at full price (80 euros) which are not few for a game about which everything is known. Also for this reason it must be studied carefully.

Does the story change?

Absolutely no. The Last of Us Part 1 tells the journey of Ellie and Joel who will immediately appear changed in look and also in psychology. It’s like going to the cinema to see an Avengers movie and finding the actors changed. For those who have played and finished both titles of which the series is composed, it will not be easy to accept it. Also because they are not two completely different people. It is as if there is something that does not add up. After a few hours of play, however, you will get used to it. immediately.

Does the gameplay change?

Yes, it changes the AI ​​of the enemies, it changes the ability to modify the difficulty and accessibility. . For example, you can manage the AIs of friends and enemies separately. As well as the level of stealth in the stealth moments of the game. From this point of view, an important work has been carried out that makes videogames a potentially deeper open product. For example, you can manage the AIs of friends and enemies separately. As well as the level of stealth in the stealth moments of the game.

Is it worth re-playing?

The one accomplished is an intelligent restoration work. You will find that there are many situations that have improved. You will find new ideas, you will understand more things, you will experience new sensations. However, it must be experienced as a new game. And as a true fan experience, by those who want to study and understand video games thoroughly. For those who consider them art objects children of their time it is instead a questionable operation. It’s not like changing the Mona Lisa dress but almost.

Two words about Playstation

The Last of Us Part 1 is also the emblem of a change of pace of Playstation that last week increased the prices of Ps5 by 10% and gives the impression of wanting to monetize the golden moment it is experiencing. The forecasts as they wrote in the last quarter are not the rosiest, the growth estimates have been revised downwards. However, just in recent days together with Tencent they have acquired, respectively, 14% and 16% of the share value of FromSoftware, the development studio behind Elden Ring and Souls. To be even more specific: Sony now owns 14.29% of FromSoftware’s shares. Tencent rises to 16.25%. Also in recent days, Sony announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a mobile developer with offices in Finland and Germany. At the same time as the operation, the foundation of a mobile division within PlayStation Studios was unveiled. This branch will operate in parallel and independent of the company’s commitment on consoles and, more recently, on PC. What holds the two operations together is the ever more evident desire to find new sources of revenues in order to further lock down their business.