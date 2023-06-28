here is the meal plan he followed

Weight loss is often a difficult and challenging journey, but the act of taking the first step often proves to be the hardest part. If you’re looking for motivation, keep reading this amazing story of a woman who lost a significant amount of weight. Lisa Marescaa 30-year-old girl, told Eat This how he lost an impressive 45 kg in two years. Here’s how she did it.

The goals achieved by Lisa

Lisa stressed the importance of don’t stare an ultimate goal with a strict time limit. He started his weight loss journey in July 2020 and until January 2023 he continued to lose weight steadily, despite some periods of stagnation, which is completely normal. “Many think that weight loss is just a question of training and nutrition control, but there is a very important mental component”he said.

Lisa’s story, here’s how she lost 45 kg in 2 years

Regarding her meal plan, Lisa found it essential to develop a healthy relationship with food. Having struggled with eating disorders in the past and having tried numerous crash diets, she realized the importance of devising a plan that worked for her body.

Lisa isn’t a fan of complicated cooking or meal prep so she prefers simple recipes to prepare. One of his favorites is the seasoned and baked chicken thighs. In addition, it has significantly reduced the consumption of alcohol and only saves it for special occasions when going out with friends.

Another key aspect of Lisa’s weight loss journey was physical activity. “I go to the gym three times a week before work, sometimes even four times. I’m not perfect and there have been times where I haven’t maintained a regularity, but once I push myself back into my routine, I feel great both mentally and physically.”

Lisa’s tips for losing weight and finding your routine

When it comes to losing weight, it’s important to remember that what works for one person may not work for another, since every body is unique. However, Lisa shared some valuable advice:

“Find what works for you and stick with it as long as it makes you feel happy.” “At the end of the day, you must have been on this journey for yourself, because you want to be healthier physically and mentally.” “Never think that your worth is tied to your weight. If someone in your life is putting pressure on you to lose weight, they are not people to keep close to.” “Control what is controllable”.

