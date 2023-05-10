here is the new search engine with which you can converse with for more precise searches









21:10 – And now the insights

From Mountain View that’s it. We have seen the power of the new “conversational” search engine, the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold devices. Soon on these pages you will find all our insights, live tests and reviews of the new products.

21:05 – The Pixel Fold costs $1,799

The Pixel Fold is expected to arrive next month at $1,799 but, as mentioned, it is unlikely to arrive in Italy.

20:57 – The translator

The function that acts as an interpreter in real time using both screens is nice.

20:55 – The king of the evening, the foldable Pixel Fold

«We want to show us another large screen», they say from the stage, presenting the Pixel Fold, the foldable smartphone that we had already unveiled (it’s all here). Google points out that it’s the thinnest foldable on the market, that it has the best camera system and a hinge that’s made to last.

20:45 – Il Pixel Tablet

To launch the new Pixel Tablet, of which everything was already known, Google first explains the importance of having a larger screen for multimedia content. There is little to say about this 10.9-inch except that the camera is designed for calls, always keeping the speaker in focus. And then, as seen, there are the revised apps for the big screen. For now it’s 50.

Together with the Tablet also comes a base that recharges it wirelessly and acts as a pedestal so as to transform it into a home automation control center or a moving picture.

The coolest part is the ability to support multiple users, so everyone will have their own synced content. It will arrive in the US starting at 499 dollars and in three colors but most likely we will never see it in Italy.

20:40 – We are at the devices: the Pixel 7a

This was perhaps the best-known part so far. Virtually everything was known about the Pixels. From the stage they repeat what was said: the Ai also on the Pixels will bring the intelligent modification of the images and the integration of Google functions. The attention, however, is first of all for the Pixel 7a, the new mid-range from Google that will also arrive in Italy.

20:30 – AI to personalize

Generative AI will help Android become more personalized, more tailored to us, for example by presenting the right emojis with which to answer certain questions.

The phone’s home screen and lock screen can then be customized graphically with AI that suggests photos and colors based on the background photo. But there are also the Cinematic Wallpaper that make a photo 3D and make it “cinematic” while with the Emoji Wallpapers (which we see below) we can create new backgrounds by choosing the emoji. The AI ​​will organize them in the right way.

Finally, the AI ​​​​can also recreate a photo by recreating the style of a famous artist or an artistic current. See also the invitations to participate aimed at citizens' associations, patient associations and scientific societies are underway

20:25 – Ed ecco Android

AI has helped protect more than three billion Android devices from call center calls, they say from the Mountain View stage, but the news is different. Whatsapp, for example, will arrive on Wear Os smartwatches in the summer, Find my devices will open to more devices using the numerous Android smartphones around us while the little robot will now work better on tablets (and it is no coincidence that a Google I/O should also come out Pixel Tablet, we’ll see).

20:20 – Video translations with AI

This is impressive: Google shows the artificial intelligence that not only translates a video of a girl talking from English to Spanish but also manages to lip-synch in the translated language. However, the service is only available to Google partner companies to avoid deepfakes.

20:15 – Who’s afraid of AI?

Google also addresses the dark side of AI, the possibility of creating fakes for example or bogus images. As an example they show a fake photo of the moon landing and the image recognizes it as taken from a set. What is created by AI is then provided with a watermark that allows it to be recognized so as to avoid fakes.

8.10pm – Education made easy

Schools and universities are fundamental for Google and it is no coincidence that generative AI also enters these worlds at Google I/O. From the stage they show how, for example, to automatically create a glossary from a series of unrelated documents, such as the various chapters of a book. Just ask and go, done.

7.58 pm – AI and work

After seeing how everyday life will change according to Google, we move on to see how work will change. The company is launching itself even further into «business intelligence». «Many companies already use our tools», they say from the stage and with generative AI they will be able to create, organize and synthesize information better and faster. Everything goes through the Cloud which thus fits into all company processes. Big G says privacy is guaranteed and so far giants such as Uber, Canva, Wendy’s, Orange and Deutsche Bank have agreed to participate. See also Earthquakes, strong shock in Molise: magnitude 4.6. Epicenter in Montagnano (Campobasso). Schools closed

19:50 – The structure also changes

As widely anticipated, it is precisely the structure of the search engine that changes. With the «conversational» mode, from the usual pages with links, we switch to vertical screens that give search results that we can then deepen. In short, as if you were talking to the search engine, which gradually refines the results.

19:45 – And here is the new Google

Here we get to the heart of the news related to the search engine, «Our beginning», as Pichai says. Ai within Search changes the way you search. From keywords we move on to prompts, to complex requests that are interpreted by the AI. From the stage they ask to organize a trip with a small child and a dog and the system offers a document explaining how to behave. It doesn’t just give a link to click – it searches things for us. But he also advises how to find the bike that’s right for us, which features to consider and, of course, the price and the purchase link to the models closest to our needs.

7.40 pm – Let’s write a story with AI

In the live demo you can see how AI works with text. In this case we are faced with a horror story and the AI ​​advises how to proceed by also generating images that can be used in support. But you can do more and ask the AI ​​how to ask it what the various guests will bring to a dinner and here is a document with all the proposals.

19:35 – Collaborating with AI

From collaboration between people to collaboration with artificial intelligence. Bard’s integration into Google Workspace allows you to harness the power of generative AI in Docs, Gmail and other Google applications. In the example offered by the stage, BArd writes an entire resume based on the chosen profession.

Sheets, on the other hand, becomes intelligent by creating an intelligent agenda that organizes the times of the day based on our data.

19:30 – Bard and photos

Google’s artificial intelligence becomes more “visual”. Bard starts showing photos and is also able to interpret her. On stage they show a photo of two dogs and the artificial intelligence also offers ironic captions to accompany it, interpreting the “expression” of the dogs.

Ore 19:12 – Palm 2

And here is Palm 2, the latest version of Google’s language model that even recognizes errors in the code by translating them between multiple languages. The audience cheers: let’s not forget that I/O is dedicated to developers. And it is no coincidence that Google also calls Bard’s programming skills into question. Bard now runs on Palm 2 and can help with coding and debugging in over 20 languages. See also ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse-Translucent shell with super beautiful visual lighting effect, 19000DPI and 100 million clicks life... -

7.10 pm – Photos with Magic Editor

Pichai, in a gray sweater, announces from the stage that «We want to make Ai more useful for the comrades, for the people. Now it’s time to take the next step. We have reimagined all products with generative Ai». It refers to tools such as Magic Editor, the tool that intelligently edits photos on the fly. Do you see how well the waterfall looks on the lady’s hand?

7 pm – Google I/O at the start

The opening of the event is for Sundar Pichai who is betting everything on generative AI. The first examples are the intelligent responses to emails offered by Gmail and advice while we write our letters.

Unscheduled with a plane flying over the event with a banner reading “Protect Abortion Privacy,” a reminder of the abortion debate in the United States

18:56 – How to make music with AI

Dan Deacon’s music was made with MusicLM, a tool announced some time ago by Google that converts text into sound. Unfortunately, however, there is a waiting list to access them.





6.40 pm – Music and AI

Before leaving, Google offers a music show by Dan Deacon, a musician who has collaborated with the company to study the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence within music. The videos are spectacular and all generated by AI.