Those with type 2 diabetes know that the symptoms are manageable. Not only that, in some cases they are even reversible. As long as you follow a treatment that includes drugs, a healthy diet and physical activity. This is what emerges from a research. This shows how mind-body practices help diabetes sufferers lower their blood sugar levels. They are meant to be used in conjunction with standard treatments. As Greenme.it reports, various studies have involved people with type 2 diabetes who performed mind-body practices along with standard treatment. The researchers compared them to a second group of people who only received standard treatment. What emerged? That those who did yoga, for example, had more appreciable improvements in their glucose levels.

