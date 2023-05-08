here is the plan to stop the escape of the doctors

The question of the so-called burnouti.e. the work stress between the aisles of the hospitalscontinue to worry both medici what institutions. Being able to prevent doctors from feeling overwhelmed by excessive workloads essentially means securing patients from the risk of possible diagnostic errors. Not surprisingly, yesterday, the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci he wanted to reiterate it once again: «As you well know – Fadoi, the federation of hospital internist managers’ associations said speaking at the Congress – the enhancement of healthcare personnel is a theme that I have brought back to the center of the government’s political agenda. The measures included in the bill decree constitute a first step in this direction and we will take others during the legislature. But the commitment is to be able to ensure that all our healthcare personnel feel gratified in their professionalism, that no doctor or nurse feels overwhelmed by stress”. For this reason, he added, «in addition to economic valorisation, it is necessary to make the National Health Service more attractive by intervening on the reorganization of models, working towards greater prescriptive appropriateness and better use of bed places. A challenge that requires everyone’s contribution and which I hope we will carry on together».

MEASURES

In essence, the ministry is now working on the reorganization of the health service, aiming not only at improving economic treatment but also at easing work shifts with the inclusion of trainees in the wards. All measures that are therefore added to those already launched, such as for example the stop to the exclusivity obligation for the health professions until 31 December 2025, the increase in the hourly rate of additional services in emergency-urgency services and the first aid allowance advance to June 1st. Meanwhile, the doctors are looking closely at the measures still in the pipeline. «True recognition of our value comes through professional recognition – he explains fabio de iaco, president of the Italian Society of Emergency and Urgent Medicine (Simeu) – We must ensure that doctors do not feel alone and abandoned. We often find ourselves dealing with 30 patients at the same time. There are not a few colleagues who are deciding to leave ».

THE TOKENISTS

Basically, as he explains Alexander Vergallo, national president of Aaroi-Emac, the Association of hospital anesthesiologists and resuscitators – Critical Area Emergency, «the bills decree demonstrates a good intention to find solutions to a tragic situation in the entire critical area. But let’s not forget that many colleagues risk going into burnout also due to shifts that increase due to lack of personnel. The decision to become a coin dealer, beyond the economic aspects, grows dramatically because it allows for a better reconciliation of family-work rhythms». John Better, president of Fiaso, the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitallers, is well aware that the situation is very complex. «Working conditions are decisive in ensuring well-being through a condition of well-being, including the environment, with structures that are adequate for professional practice – he explains – Where professionals can work together around the patient, each for their own competence, stress decreases noticeably. We then need more time to devote to the patient, thus being able to count on an adequate number of professionals». But it is also important to know how to manage structures well. «The dispersion of resources – Migliore warns – is often the result of many difficulties. More resources are needed, but we must also better reorganize the offer in the area».