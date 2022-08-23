After 50, it can be difficult to eat in the most correct and healthy way possible: here’s how to always stay healthy

We all know how important nutrition is to preserve our health and physical safety and to live a healthy, long-lived and happy life. There correlation food-health is It has now been widely confirmed and scientifically proven and today we have a new food awareness that was previously quite unknown to us. But it is not always easy to know what to do and what to eat, especially when we are past a certain age.

When you are young we tend to pay much less attention to what we eat, in general we feel strong, healthy and invincible. Although this is not the case in the least and while it is true that the sooner you start eating well, the better, it is equally true that when we are over fifty we must be more careful and be very careful about what we put on the plate.

What to eat after 50 to stay healthy

There are a few simple rules for eating properly after over 50 years of age. The metabolism slows down physiologically and this could make us gain weight faster, moreover, illnesses and illnesses are more frequent than when we were twenty, and that’s why starting from the table is important to live better. The diet to be adopted is however a complete and balanced diet, without completely eliminating anything.

Unless you have conditions or Health problems that they forbid it, eating carbohydrates is essential and should not be eliminated completely, as you might mistakenly think. We should eat bread, pasta, rice and cereals in smaller quantities than when we were younger, but still leave them in our diet. The same can be said for animal proteins, which will gradually be reduced in favor of vegetable ones.

The fats will be significantly reduced to get to a 20% of total daily calories. Fruit and vegetables should be eaten regularly and without ever skipping a meal. As well as the consumption of water, which will be somewhat increased compared to before. As we age, we tend to be less thirsty but we don’t have to consume less water for this, on the contrary! The recommended dose rises to two liters for women and two and a half liters for men as the age progresses more and more.