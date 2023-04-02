If you are looking for a homemade trick to perfume your home without spending too much money, rosemary could be the solution you are looking for.

Although it is famous for its use in cooking, the rosemary has some properties that make it ideal for perfuming the home environment.

There are many sources of unpleasant odors in the home, such as odors coming from the kitchen, bathroom and other enclosed spaces. Although there are many air fresheners in trade, they can be expensive and contain potentially harmful substances. In fact, dangerous chemicals have been found in some products of this type, such as formaldehyde or benzene, which are known to be carcinogenic.

A solution more genuine and cheaper to perfume the house is to use natural substances. If you want to use natural products at home, we talked about these some time ago 6 natural remedies to clean at home, without toxic substances.

Heating orange peels in the oven or boiling two lemons can help us smell wonderful in our kitchen. When we talk about good smell you must definitely consider the rosemary which represents the king of all natural perfumes.

There are several ways to use it. It is possible to place some sprigs of rosemary on the radiator. The warm air will spread the scent of rosemary throughout the room, creating a pleasant and fragrant atmosphere. Alternatively, if you have a fireplace, you can burn some sprigs of rosemary together with the wood. This method is an old technique used by grandmothers but which is still effective for making perfume nice and cozy house.

rosemary on board and on a table

Another option is to use the essential oil of rosemary. Just pour a few drops of oil on a cloth and place it on the radiator to spread its scent.

Rosemary is a natural and economical solution useful for perfuming your home. It’s easy to find and can be used in a variety of ways to create a pleasant, fragrant atmosphere throughout your home. Avoiding using expensive and potentially harmful chemicals can help keep your home clean and safe for you and your family.