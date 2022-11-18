According to research, cultivating a sense of awe during your daily walk helps reduce negative feelings

In recent years, there has been a general interest in the walking as a form of exercise. Partly because during the pandemic it was one of the few things we could do, partly because it has excellent physical and mental health benefits.

It’s not that we necessarily have to go hiking in nature every weekend, but by now we’re used to breaking up our days with walks.

Whether it’s in the morning before work starts, at lunchtime or in the evening to end the day. Whether they are in local green spaces or in urban areas. Walking is part of our routine.

Sometimes, however, you may be so determined to reach your 10,000 step goal that you may not necessarily feel enormous mental relief after getting some exercise.

If so, the time has come for you to try thelatest wellness trend: awe walking.

What is awareness walking?

Imagine this scenario: You have about half an hour before your next Zoom call. So you decide to leave the house to get some fresh air and take a walk around the block.

When you return to your desk you will certainly feel better physically (if perhaps a little out of breath), but you will almost certainly be in a rush. You will be in a hurry to get back to work, and you will complain that you never have enough time to do everything.

Well, in these cases, la awe walking (which can be translated as wonder walk) it’s the one for you.

California scientists from Northbay Hospital and the University of Berkeley have discovered that practicing wonder can make us feel a sense of timelessness. Not only that: awe walking can reduce stress, loneliness, pain and depression.

Research Awe: The Instantaneous Way to Feel Good and Relieve Stressengaged 128 healthcare workers and 221 community members during the pandemic and asked them to perform a simple exercise designed to help them experience stupor for 10 to 15 seconds, three to five times a day.

After 21 days, the participants reported significant improvements in stress, loneliness, depression and anxiety. They also reported an increase in emotional well-being and awareness.

How the awe method works

AWE is an acronym for: Attention, Wait, Exhale and Expand – that is Caution (understood as focusing entirely on something you appreciate or find surprising), Wait up (i.e. slow down, stop) e Exhale and Expand (intended as amplifying any sensation you are experiencing).

Dr Wood, who leads the research team, says that “awe walking is the practice of fully immersing yourself in the environment in which you walk to experience feelings of amazement».

Although a number of environments can inspire awe, experts recommend walking immersed in nature to truly experience feelings of wonder: “the physical characteristics of many natural environments are suggested to be fascinating and therefore captivate the senses”.

Research suggests that wonder walking can actually distract us from life stressors, reduce overthinking, decrease negative feelings and improve positive ones.

Of course though, if you don’t live near a green space, you can still awe walk.

The key, says Dr. Wood, lies in the find a vast environment capable of providing an altered perception of the world.

You could then take a walk in a park and focus on the colorful shades of the leaves in this autumn season; or walking through the center of a city looking at the tops of buildings and feeling really small in a vast landscape.