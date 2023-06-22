Here is the wellness breakfast, low in carbohydrates and lots of protein

Did you know that it’s possible to have a low-carb breakfast without sacrificing taste? Here are some ideas.

Many of us face the rush of daily life and we are often tempted to skip breakfast to save time. However, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and skipping it can negatively affect our health and well-being. In this article, we will give you tips on how to make one quick but healthy breakfast, in order to start the day in the best possible way.

Importance of breakfast in the morning

When we skip breakfast, by mid-morning our body will start to feel the famous “hole in the stomach”. This feeling of intense hunger can lead us to try to compensate with unhealthy snacks, sweets and salty foods.

The lack of a balanced breakfast can trigger a real uncontrolled craving for food, making it difficult to resist temptations. Not only that but skip breakfast it can also have a negative impact on lunchtime. We will arrive at this main meal of the day hungry, and the accumulated hunger will push us to consume more food than necessary. Overeating at lunch can strain digestion and cause a feeling of heaviness in the afternoon.

Eating a balanced breakfast is essential for our overall well-being. An adequate breakfast provides our body with the energy and nutrients it needs to face the day. Furthermore, a balanced breakfast can also improve concentration, memory and cognitive performance.

What are the benefits of a healthy, low-carb breakfast

A proper slimming breakfast can offer many benefits. Here are some of the main benefits:

Appetite control: Including a breakfast high in protein and low in carbohydrates will help you feel fuller longer, thus reducing the temptation to snack unhealthy in the morning;increased metabolism: High-protein foods can boost your metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently. This can contribute to faster and more sustainable weight loss over time;Improved cognitive performance: Eating a balanced breakfast supplies your brain with energy, allowing you to focus better on your daily activities and improving your overall cognitive performance.

Even if we’re short on time in the morning, it’s important to make an effort to eat breakfast.

Breakfast at low carb, what to eat

Following a moderate, low-carb diet can be an effective way to lose weight and maintain a healthy diet. One of the main challenges is planning a balanced breakfast that both nutritious and at the same time not make us go hungry!

Yogurt, cereals, fresh fruit, nuts, jam, honey, wholemeal bread or rusks are just some of the options they may prefer if we want to eat better and lose a few pounds!

For example, eggs are a ideal food for a low-carb breakfast. I am rich in protein of high quality that keep us full for a long time. We can prepare them in many variations, such as omelettes, scrambled eggs or poached eggs.

We can also enrich them with low-carb vegetables, such as spinach or peppers, to get an even more complete breakfast. Also the proteins they are essential for a slimming breakfast. In addition to keeping us full, they promote muscle growth and help burn calories even at rest.

However, many of us are used to eating sweet things for breakfast in the morning. In these cases, however, there are options that are suitable for one low carbohydrate diet. We can prepare a customized granola using low-carb ingredients such as soy flakes, walnuts, chia or flax seeds. We can then mix it with Greek yogurt and sweeten it with low-calorie alternatives such as erythritol or stevia.

Also, we can add low sugar fruits such as papaya or avocado for a note of natural sweetness. When we’re in a rush in the morning, a smoothie can be a great solution. We can prepare it using fresh fruit and vegetables, together with a milk base (vegetable or otherwise).

It’s important to be careful with amounts of fruit that are high in sugar like bananas and grapesusing them sparingly. Another thing we can do is spike the shake with low-carb protein powder for an extra nutrient boost.

Bread in Moderation

Even if we are on a diet low carbohydrate, we don’t necessarily have to completely eliminate bread from our breakfast. We can opt for wholemeal bread or protein breadwhich are sources of healthy long-chain carbohydrates.

These types of bread slowly release sugar into the blood, providing constant energy throughout the day and helping us to avoid feeling hungry. We can pair bread with low carb ingredients like cheese, turkey breast, cottage cheese, avocadocucumber or tomato for a good and balanced breakfast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

