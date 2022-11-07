One of the most common inflammations it is conjunctivitis, it is precisely the inflammation of a thin layer of tissue, called the conjunctiva, which covers the inner surface of the eyelids and that which is located anterior to the eyeball. This particular pathology, is also considered statistically one of the most common eye diseases and can be of two types: acute or chronic. It is considered acute when it persists for up to four weeks; it becomes chronic once it has crossed this limit.

Fortunately, there are several natural methods to relieve it, but before listing them, let’s try to understand some more notions about this pathology. The symptoms of conjunctivitis can be summarized as: red eyes, tearing frequent (in some cases even constant), irritation and itching. In short, it is as if we constantly had the sensation of having something in the eye: as if a small grain of sand had entered. Conjunctivitis can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection, or it can simply manifest itself as an allergic reaction.

Furthermore, conjunctivitis can also occur as a result of excessive eye strain, especially if due to study or work, we are forced to spend many hours in front of a computer screen. Even prolonged use of contact lenses it could be because of conjunctivitis. This inflammation often also affects children, who, being small, are not able to take the right precautions, therefore they easily transmit it from one eye to another due to the simple touch of the mani.

Fortunately, as mentioned above, there are several natural remedies that allow you to relieve (even considerably) the symptoms. Let’s see some of them together. The miele it is an excellent ally to counteract conjunctivitis, as it contains antibacterial properties that can cure and relieve discomfort. Here’s how to do it. Simply dissolve three tablespoons in about half a liter of water and then use the solution obtained to wash your face thoroughly. Another effective method is the compressesbe careful because only the cold ones give relief, never the hot ones.

Chamomile packs are one of the first natural remedies to be used if conjunctivitis occurs. To fully enjoy its benefits, you need to prepare one chamomile and let it cool, then just soak a handkerchief (preferably cotton) in the infusion and let it act on the eyes for a few minutes. Alternatively, you can prepare a solution that will only be used to rinse the eyes: just heat some water and then pour in a spoonful of flowers of chamomile dried