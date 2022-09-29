After two and a half years the mask will be able to return to the drawer, except to enter the health facilities. Friday is the last day of obligation for the device that symbolizes the pandemic, which has helped protect people and contain the infection. On 30 September the rule that imposes the FFP2 on public transport expires e there will be no extensions because a decree would have been necessary but the government led by Mario Draghi in office only for current affairs and has decided not to sign a new provision. For hospitals and other health facilities it was instead decided to sign the ordinance that will arrive in the next few hours.

Trains, ships and buses The obligation to wear the FfP2 in force until September 30 on:

– ships and ferries used for interregional transport services

– trains used in interregional, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed ​​rail passenger transport services

– buses used for passenger transport services, with an undifferentiated offer, carried out on the road continuously or periodically on a route that connects more than two regions and with pre-established itineraries, timetables, frequencies and prices

– buses used for rental services with driver

– means used in local or regional public transport services

– school means of transport dedicated to primary, lower and upper secondary school students

The work For workplaces in force until October 31, a protocol according to which the employer ensures the availability of Ffp2 in order to allow all workers to use it. Furthermore, the employer, on the specific indication of the competent doctor or the head of the prevention and protection service, on the basis of the working contexts, identifies particular groups of workers to whom to supply adequate personal protective equipment (Ffp2), which must be worn, paying particular attention to fragile subjects. Similar measures are also identified in the hypothesis in which it is necessary to manage an infectious outbreak in the company. See also Frontier unveils new work "Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate-Daemonhunters"-Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate-Daemonhunters

Vaccination obligation Until 31 December 2022 there is the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

