With the arrival of summer, the desire for ice cream takes over. The ice cream it is a simple food preparation brought to a solid and pasty state through a process of freezing and simultaneous stirring; all after the use of the raw materials used for its manufacture and then destined for sale and consumption in this state.

Several studies confirm that eating ice cream is bad for the heart, and is part of a list of ultra-processed foods that are particularly harmful to our health. It is better that all those who abuse ice cream during the summer (and not only) know it well, because packaged ice creams are part of those ultra-processed foods, and therefore that are very bad for your health; it is science that confirms it, as it confirms, it will seem strange, that ice creams make the stomach ache pass.

There is also one product in particular that you need to pay close attention to, as there is a risk of contamination from ethylene oxide. It is a very harmful substance for the health of our body which was precisely the cause of the withdrawal from the market of a vanilla ice cream of a well-known brand that we find very often around in supermarkets.

The well-known manufacturer of the ice cream promptly reported that in the vanilla extract that is used for the production of the batches of the ice cream in question, it is possible to find the presence of this ethylene oxide as it is a substance that is mainly used in the medical sector, where it is also used as a sterilant, but also in the oil and food sectors.

In the latter environment, precisely the food one, it is mainly used in the supply chain as preservative or how pest control, since it is able to very easily contrast the formation of molds, fungi and bacteria in general. It is also widely used in agriculture to combat the insects that infest our crops. In a nutshell, ethylene oxide makes foods very safe without altering their taste, especially as regards those that are not subject to pasteurization.

Absolutely avoid packaged ice creams. Anyway for those who love the ice cream, there is always an escape and consequently good news. Packaged ice creams are to be absolutely avoided, to be left in the refrigerated counter of bars, pizzerias, restaurants. But if you really can’t resist and you strongly desire an ice cream, logically always without exaggerating, throw yourself into the artisanal ice cream, which is even more important and healthy, even if the costs are higher, in the quality one.