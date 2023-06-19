Here you will find your dream dress

Wedding season is upon us and finding the best wedding guest dresses for over 50s can be a challenge. From choosing the right colors and models to matching accessories, you should consider a few important factors. In this article we have put together some guidelines to help you find a stylish and appropriate look for your age and the festive occasion.

What are the best dresses for wedding guests aged 50 and over?

If you’re going to a summer wedding and don’t know what to wear, take a look at these trending dresses for women over 50. Before you buy your dream dress, take a moment to find out which outfit suits you best fits. Be sure to pay attention to the silhouette in which you not only look good, but also feel good. Check which parts of the body to conceal and which to highlight to create a stunning look.

Which colors are best?

White is for the bride. Remember that only the bride can wear a white dress. Therefore, it is better to avoid this color. Pastel shades such as blue, pink, green or violet are ideal for a summer wedding. Although the color palette is very wide, black remains an unsuitable color for a wedding guest dress.

However, keep in mind that the choice of colors is left to the bride and groom. They can require their guests to wear certain colors.

Floor-length evening dress in pink

When wedding guests are asked to wear evening wear, women over 50 should wear a full length gown with jewellery, heels and an elegant clutch bag. Go for a model in a soft color and with long sleeves if you want to camouflage your upper arms. This will make you feel a lot more confident.

Green belted midi dress for summer wedding

Offering style and comfort, this elegant summer dress is perfect for a casual wedding. The soft green silk crepe is very kind to the skin and the tiny golden dots add elegance to the look. Style this statement dress with golden accessories and an elegant clutch for a radiant look.

Colorful dress for older ladies

Summer dresses for wedding guests should always be soft, light and airy. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be chic and elegant. The plunging neckline adds a touch of femininity, while the subtle mixed color print adds dimension without being overwhelming.

Which models are suitable for small women over 50?

At 50 you usually know how to choose clothes according to your morphology. The most important thing when choosing a wedding outfit for little women is to choose a cut that flatters and elongates the silhouette.

Dresses for wedding guests aged 50+: Sequin dress

Look sophisticated and glamorous when you’re invited to a formal wedding in this festive sequin knee length dress. The blue and gray fabric is embellished with beautiful sequins and crystals, but they’re not overly sparkling. If you decide to go for a sequined look, just be careful not to wear white sequins and steal the show from the bride.

Emerald green A-line midi dress

Midi dresses are perfect for women of a certain age as they look stylish and offer more coverage. This beautiful V-neck dress with sheer sleeves suits women over 50 very well. The lace fabric gives the dress a feminine touch and the stretchy material will make you feel comfortable and confident during the long wedding days. Pair it with gold heeled shoes and don’t forget to add some gold accents with the accessories.

Wrap dresses flatter every figure

Of course, it’s all about the bride on her wedding day, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look fabulous as a guest. A pink cocktail wrap dress with a beautiful ornament on the side is a great way to look stylish and elegant while flattering your figure.

Which dresses for tall women over 50

Midi and maxi dresses are perfect for tall women and their long legs. If you don’t know what to wear to a wedding as a tall woman, opt for a midi dress that has a longer length that accentuates your legs.

Long silk dress with pleats

One can wear this beautiful dress to any formal wedding. The bright jewel color, gorgeous folds and movement of the fabric give you a uniquely elegant look. Style it with silver sandals and accessories to complete your stylish outfit. The best thing about this style is that it can flatter and lengthen any figure.

Asymmetric Wedding Guest Over 50 Dress

Ideal as a cocktail dress, this stunning mint summer wedding guest dress will undoubtedly make you look stunning. The trendy one-shoulder neckline and the refreshing color draw everyone’s attention.

Elegant outfit with lavender wrap dress

Pastel colored dresses are very suitable for outdoor wedding celebrations. A long lavender wrap dress makes tall women look very elegant by flattering their figure and emphasizing their long legs. Pair it with silver sandals and jewelry to spice up your look.

Long dress for tall ladies

Floor-length dresses are also suitable for taller women over 50 and make them look very stylish. This length is also perfect for those who want to keep their legs covered.

Elegant dresses for the mother of the bride

You play an important role as the mother of the bride and you deserve an outfit that is just as special. Luckily, summer brings a great variety of refreshing patterns, colors and styles. Choose a look that you will remember forever.

What color should the mother of the bride wear?

There are no hard and fast rules as to what color the mother of the bride should wear. You can choose floral prints for a summer wedding, or pastel dresses in bright mint green, champagne, pink and purple. Bright colors or prints are also suitable for a beach wedding.

Jacquard dress with ruffles in sky blue

This summer wedding floor length dress will make you look modern and sophisticated. The sky blue jacquard fabric with golden metallic elements and the elegant one-shoulder neckline give you a sophisticated look. We guarantee that you will feel confident and beautiful in this dress and proud to be the mother of the bride on the holiday day.

Knee length dress for the mother of the groom

Like the mother of the bride, the mother of the groom should wear a dress that conforms to the dress code of the wedding. A good way is to take inspiration from the bride. Knee length dresses are great for women over 50 as the length is ideal for hot weather and outdoor weddings. And the fresh, pastel blue color is perfect for the festive occasion.

