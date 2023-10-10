Hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy mediated by transthyretin, from a molecule long-term results

A debilitating disease that causes damage to the peripheral nervous system so much that it leads to disability within five years and, without treatment, potentially fatal outcomes within ten years. And the transthyretin-mediated hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN)a rare disease that can affect the heart, where it produces a cardiomapathy, or at a peripheral level with a polyneuropathy.

“Transthyretin-mediated hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy is a rare genetic disease,” he says Laura Obici of the Systemic Amyloidosis Center, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo di Pavia. “It is a complex and debilitating disease, with rapidly developing therapeutic options, but still characterized by a strong unmet clinical need. In the absence of an effective treatment, transthyretin-mediated hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy is indeed inexorably progressive.”

The new drug

A new molecule under study for this pathology is called esplontersen and has been designed to reduce the production of transthyretin, which is the protein whose dysregulated production forms accumulations at the level of the various tissues, interfering with their normal functions. Well, in the Phase III NEURO-TTRansform study, the results of which were published on The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), patients treated with eplontersen showed a significant and lasting improvement on three different fronts, considered fundamental for the success of the trial: reduction in the plasma concentration of transthyretin, improvement in the state of functional impairment linked to neuropathy measured by a score specific improvement in quality of life. End-of-treatment results also demonstrated that eplontersen continues to show lasting improvements at 85 weeks.

The results of the clinical study

“The positive results of the NEURO-TTRansform study, recently published in JAMA, demonstrate how eplontersen significantly reduces the serum concentration of transthyretin, stops the progression of neurological damage and improves the quality of life of patients living with this highly debilitating disease. This evidence further confirm the potential of eplontersen to significantly and lastingly modify the course of the disease and to further revolutionize current treatment”, underlines Obici, who is an investigator of the NEURO-TTRansform trial.

Eplontersen arrested disease progression. Overall, after 66 weeks, 47% of patients treated with eplontersen achieved an improvement in neuropathy compared to initial conditions versus 17% in the external placebo group. Furthermore, 58% of treated patients showed an improvement in quality of life compared to 20% in the external placebo group.

