What are hereditary syndromes? Hereditary syndromes are a spectrum of diseases which can determine, due to pathological alterations of the genetic material (i.e. DNA) in germinal cells (oocytes or sperm), various types of diseases or malformations that can be transmitted to the offspring. Limited to oncological pathology, around fifty are known, while there are over a hundred genes associated with a predisposition to cancer, with levels of risk of getting sick in the course of life from two to 40 times higher than in the normal population, depending on the syndrome and the organs involved. «There are no precise estimates on the population of carriers of rare hereditary syndromes, in which the prevalence is one case every several thousand, sometimes several hundreds of thousands of births. It can be assumed that as a whole in Italy the subjects with rarer hereditary syndromes are over 100 thousand, in most cases unaware of being at risk of disease and therefore without any possibility of being included in specific primary or secondary prevention pathways (early diagnosis)» says Salvo Testa, president of the Mutagens Foundation.

How many hereditary cancers are there? With the development of genetic and genomic tests (on tumor tissue) the incidence rate of hereditary-familial tumors compared to sporadic (random and individual) ones is constantly being re-evaluated. Today it is estimated that on average up to 15-17% of tumors can be caused by an alteration of the DNA (genes and other genetic variants such as single polymorphisms) for which correctly identifying the carriers of hereditary syndromes could have a significant impact on prevention and the cure of many cancers. «Although most of the carriers of these syndromes are still identified only following the disease, the growing use of “cascade screening” on healthy family members and the implementation, in the main hospitals, of prevention protocols and intensified surveillance , is making it possible to intervene on “healthy carriers” with great benefits for people’s health and for treatment opportunities» underlines Salvo Testa, president of the Mutagens Foundation.

The most common hereditary syndromes are Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC), mainly associated with variants of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which also predisposes to a higher risk of male breast and prostate cancers and pancreatic cancers in both sexes. Its prevalence in the population is one case for every 400 births, so it is estimated that there are around 150,000 carriers in Italy. Lynch syndrome is also relatively widespread, mainly associated with variants of the mismatch repair genes (MMR, a DNA repair system), which predisposes to a greater risk of colorectal, gastrointestinal and gastrointestinal cancers. endometrium. Its prevalence in the population is one case for every 279 births, so it is estimated that there are around 240,000 carriers in Italy.

What are the rarest hereditary syndromes? The other rarer hereditary syndromes linked to tumors are less frequent in the population and also less known both to the general public and to doctors, general practitioners and specialists. Which, of course, makes management and prevention more problematic and difficult than the two best-known syndromes. It’s about the Cowden syndrome (mutation of the PTEN gene), that of That Fraumeni (mutation of the TP53 gene) and that ofhereditary gastric adenocarcinoma diffuse (hereditary or familial diffuse gastric cancer, HDGC, CDH1, MAP3K6 and CTNNA1 genes). They are multi-organ (often with manifestations and penetrance that vary greatly from family to family and also at a subjective level) and their impact can be even greater than the two best-known syndromes because sometimes there can be an onset in childhood or adolescence (in particular Cowden and Li Fraumeni). «On rare hereditary syndromes there is a great delay in international and national guidelines and even more so there is a lack of specific diagnostic and therapeutic pathways (the so-called PDTA): there are only isolated cases and individual professionals who deal with them – explains Cristina Grugnetti, Mutagens adviser with responsibility for rare syndromes -. Pcompanies and families are often forced to turn to different structures (depending on the bodies under surveillance), up and down Italy, with private costs to try to keep examinations and check-ups at the scheduled intervals, lacking the “taking charge” by hospital structures with specific paths”.

What are the possible symptoms? Usually there are no symptoms, but abnormal development of tumors: anomalous sense of age of onset (generally earlier than usually occurs for neoplasms in the normal population) and frequency in the same family unit of specific types of cancer. There may be in some of them (for example in the mutation of the PTEN gene) some physical alterations (macrocephaly in more than 90% of patients) and psychological (possibility of developing abnormalities of psychological development, such as autism for example). «It is therefore not possible to list the “alarm bells”, but adequate prevention requires the search for these syndromes through a correct indication for genetic counseling, to identify as soon as possible a sick patient and/or an asymptomatic carrier (i.e. a healthy person, but at risk of developing tumors in his life) to be able to include them in dedicated surveillance courses”.

Once the presence of a genetic syndrome that predisposes to getting cancer has been ascertained, checkups are prescribed by doctors taking into consideration the set of variables that vary from person to person. When a hereditary syndrome is suspected in order to access a genetic counseling visit and be able to take a DNA test to quantify the risk through the National Health Service, there are specific criteria: – gastrointestinal cancer (stomach, duodenum, pancreas, colorectal ) less than 50 years – cancer of the gynecological tract (ovary, endometrium, fallopian tube, peritoneum) less than 60 years – breast cancer less than 40 years – breast cancer diagnosed before the age of 50 and/or more than a relative with gastrointestinal tract cancer and/or bilateral breast cancer and/or male breast cancer – male breast cancer – multiple cancers in the same person – three or more cancers in the same site, in first-degree relatives (parents, children, sisters and brothers) from the same family side – genetic mutations in first or second degree relatives (grandparents, uncles, nephews) – medical history of 10 or more gastrointestinal tract polyps

Can prevention be done? Accurately and timely determine the genetic diagnosis (by identifying the presence of a hereditary syndrome) allows organ-specific surveillance to be defined and implemented in time, with good implications in terms of therapy and prognosis. Furthermore, in some cases (non-vital organs) they can also be proposed prophylactic surgery (i.e. removing the organ that could be affected), to obtain a reduction in the risk of the onset of cancer.

PTEN is one of the main tumor suppressor genes, i.e. capable of controlling and blocking the growth and development of cancer cells. When the gene PTEN is mutated you have Cowden syndrome. Its prevalence in the population is estimated at about one case out of 200,000 births, so in Italy it is assumed that there are about 300 carriers. The affected organs are skin and mucous membranes and between the second and third decade of life, lesions called hamartomas appear (small nodules or areas of benign but irregular tissue located on the face, neck, hands and armpits) in 90-100% of cases. Carriers of Cowden syndrome have an increased risk of various malignancies with an onset at an earlier age than sporadic cases of cancer (around 30-40 years): the risk of breast cancer is 85% compared to 12% of the general population; that of thyroid cancer is 35% versus 1%; that of cancer of the endometrium (the wall that covers the inside of the uterus) by 28% compared to 2.6%. In addition, there is also a higher incidence of colorectal cancer, kidney cancer and skin melanoma. «The possibility of a cure is that of individual tumors at their onset, therefore the knowledge of its existence is of capital importance for a correct and timely diagnosis in both patients and carrierspaying attention from a young age to skin malformations present in up to 90% of patients representing a extremely specific and highly indicative element» underlines Cristina Grugnetti.

What is Li Fraumeni syndrome? Il gene TP53 determines the production of the P53 protein, very important for the suppression of tumor cells and very rarely in the syndrome That Fraumeni other genes are involved. In the past, the prevalence in the general population was estimated at one case for every 5,000-20,000 births, while a recent study indicates it as more frequent: that is, one case for every 3,555-5,476. This means in Italy, a number of potential carriers between 11 thousand and 17 thousand. There can be different levels of disease severity depending on the type of gene mutation. Patients with this syndrome run a high risk of developing one or more tumors throughout their life in multiple organs and tissues. The risk of cancer is estimated to be at least 70% in men and at least 90% in women, in which it is higher due to breast cancer. A recent study reported an 80% risk at age 70, with 22% of cancers occurring between ages 0 and 15, 51% between ages 16 and 50, and 27% between ages 51 and 80. The organs and tissues most affected are: central nervous system, breasts, adrenal glands, bones, soft tissues, lymphohematopoietic (leukaemias, gastrointestinal lymphomas), pancreas, larynx, lung, kidneys, thyroid, skin, head and neck, ovary, testicles and prostate . It should be emphasized the high risk of incurring multiple primary tumors and tumors with onset at an early age.