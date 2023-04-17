Here’s everything you should know about it

Whether in the morning or in the evening after work – sport is part of everyday life for most of us and that is of course a good thing. You’ve probably heard that we should avoid exercising with makeup on. But we see thousands of youtubers and influencers wearing sports makeup every day. And then the question arises: is this good for the skin? And how should we properly make up for training so that we don’t look like a clown? Well, that’s what we’re here for! We’ve made some smart tips for you and will explain everything to do with the topic of “make-up in sports“!

Is makeup bad for your skin while exercising?

While some of us find makeup totally unnecessary when exercising, for others leaving the house without makeup is unimaginable. Of course, we won’t put on make-up for the gym, but when we train in the evenings, we’ve been in the office or at university before and simply didn’t have time to take our make-up off. Of course, everyone decides for themselves whether they want to wear make-up during sports or not. However, the combination of sweat and makeup is not particularly good for the skin. Our pores open when we sweat and then release water. However, if we have covered our face with several make-up products, these penetrate the pores and tension and redness often occur. In the case of very sensitive skin, this can even result in stubborn pimples and severe inflammation. And let’s be honest – was the training effective if we didn’t end up soaking in a sweat?

But it’s not just the sweat. In the gym, our hands and feet are in constant contact with dirty yoga mats, the floor and sweaty equipment, which are the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. And if our pores are blocked by make-up, the bacteria remain on the skin. And we don’t have to explain to you that in this case there are also bad pimples. We spend a lot of money on expensive skin care products and have a rich skin care routine. So why waste all our effort? So if you love your skin, we would recommend not wearing makeup while exercising.

Wearing makeup while exercising: How to do it right

Whether you haven’t had time to remove your makeup or feel better with makeup on, there are a few things to keep in mind when considering wearing makeup while exercising. Here are a few helpful tips on how to get the best workout makeup.

Don’t use foundation

While exercise makeup is far from ideal for skin, you can still wear enough to look refreshed. In order to prevent the formation of several pimples and possible redness, you should avoid using foundation that is too heavy. It clogs pores and when combined with sweat can create a total mess. Fortunately, there are now many great alternatives that are ideal for your sports makeup. For example, BB creams or lightly tinted day creams are perfect for concealing small redness and bumps. There are also many beauty brands that have created makeup products specifically for exercise. Very important – if you train outdoors, make sure to use products with a sufficient sun protection factor. And so that the make-up stays in place during sports, fix it with transparent powder.

Waterproof mascara

Magnificent and voluminous eyelashes are always a great eye-catcher. If you want to look good while exercising, then a waterproof mascara is the perfect complement to your sports makeup. The beauty products don’t run when you sweat and can survive even the toughest workout. In addition, waterproof mascaras can now be found in all sorts of colors, so you can experiment with different looks. However, most of the products are quite aggressive and rather unsuitable for everyday use. So try to embrace your natural beauty and only use waterproof mascara every now and then for a little confidence boost.

Fix the make-up during sports

In order to look good even after training, you should remember to fix the make-up during sport. The best way to achieve this is with a transparent powder or a loose setting spray. Don’t overdo it to avoid clogging your pores. And if you still plan to go out after your workout, we would recommend wiping off and reapplying your makeup after your workout.

Permanent Make-up als Alternative

No mascara, no eyebrow pencils and no lipstick – permanent make-up is enjoying increasing popularity among fashionistas and is one of the biggest beauty trends for 2023. As the name suggests, these are special cosmetic tattoos in which the make -Pricked up with very thin needles. However, it does not last forever and permanent make-up lasts between two and three years, depending on the method. The beauty trend ensures that we always look good and is therefore a great alternative to make-up for sports.