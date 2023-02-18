The lentils they are very healthy legumes that contain large amounts of fiber, vitamins and proteins. They also contain mineral salts such as iron, magnesium and potassium. However, they are devoid of some essential amino acids and for this reason it is advisable not to eat them alone, but with pasta, rice or even cereals. However, they are very nutritious legumes that have antioxidant properties and therefore help to counteract free radicals and therefore help during the cellular aging process. In addition, they are also important for preventing cancer and also help improve health memory and concentration. Finally, they are also indicated to reduce blood triglycerides and recommended for those suffering from anemia and therefore for those suffering from physical and mental fatigue and malnutrition. Even for those suffering from diabetes, the same is true since they help slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and therefore the onset of glycemic peaks. However, many wonder how they should be eaten and in what quantities.

Here’s How Many Lentils You Can Eat Per Week: “Crazy”

First of all, the recommended standard portion is 150 grams for fresh or frozen legumes and 50 grams for dried ones. You should consume 2 to 4 portions of lentils, or legumes in general, per week. This is because they are a natural source of protein and are high in fiber and vitamins.

However, lentils should never be eaten raw but must first be cooked. This is because they contain anti-digestive substances, which are eliminated only after cooking. So lentils are healthy but only after cooking and not raw. They are also recommended during pregnancy or breastfeeding, because they contain a particular substance that also helps to produce more milk. Obviously, the quantities mentioned for lentils also apply to all other legumes such as beans, peas, chickpeas and soybeans.