Among the increases that have affected Italians there is also the one concerning condominium expenses, but there is a way to reduce them or not pay them at all.

In Italy there are about one million condominiums and they represent about 1/10 of the buildings present on national soil, concentrated above all in large cities where the population density per square meter is higher. The number of real estate units subject to condominium rules there are a lot of them, there are 27 million of them in the metropolis alone.

Leading the rankings territorial distribution of condominiums in Italy it is Lombardy with 17% of condominium buildings and 18.3% of real estate units in condominiums. Followed by Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Campania, Piedmont and Veneto.

Given the number of citizens involved, every change to the rules on condominium matters arouses enormous interest. Last, in terms of time, is the 2020 law of 2012 relating to the “Changes to the regulation of condominiums in buildings”.

reason why thebuilding administrator it needs to be prepared and updated to keep the building in good standing and settle conflicts between condominiums. In Italy there are more 60 thousand administrators of which 25 thousand professionals.

How not to pay condominium expenses

Periodically the condominiums must pay the condominium fees which serve to pay the administrator and expenses for supplies and services. In 2023, in Italy, you will pay around 100 euros per month in condominium expenses. The figure can vary a lot depending on the condominium, where there is no doorman, lift, or other common areas, expenses can be lower. They tend to increase in case there are additional services such as gardeners, security services and pool maintenance.

The data on the state of maintenance of buildings in Italy are worrying, because 82% of existing condominiums were built before law 10/1991, which represents the first intervention in the field of energy efficiency. This means that many buildings are not efficient and tend to have much higher consumption than those built according to the rules.

However, there are also numerous Government incentives that can be used to start renovation and energy efficiency works, in order to reduce costs and make reduce condominium expenses. And thermal insulation system, for example, helps to avoid heat loss and allows the temperature to be reached and maintained with less energy. Beyond the thermal coat, between Eco bonus, Superbonus and others, it is possible to finance the installation of solar panels for electricity and heating. Paying attention to consumption, not only at home but also inside the condominium, will certainly help to bring down the condominium expenses.