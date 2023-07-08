Here’s how record heat affects mental health and can make you more aggressive – breaking latest news

by Cristina Brown

With high temperatures, anxiety, stress and depression worsen. Cognitive ability is also negatively affected and it is more difficult to think clearly

The real summer heat has just arrived with the entry of the African anticyclone which will bring peaks of up to 45 degrees in Sardinia and make Italian cities gasp. And excessive heat, acting as a stress factor responsible for aggressive and impulsive behavior, slowing down the ability to control

Heatwaves have a huge impact on our physical and mental health. Doctors know this because in the hottest months, hospital emergency rooms fill up quickly with patients suffering from dehydration, fainting spells and delirium. In Italy specific bulletins are sent by the Regions to the emergency rooms with a scale of alerts: as if to say, attention, a greater influx is expected (based on the expected temperature and humidity). As reported by The Conversation, recent studies show an increase in emergency room visits of at least 10% on days when temperatures reach or exceed 5% of the average temperature of the study site.

Anxiety and depression increase

Extreme heat can have serious consequences on our cardiovascular health, with the most feared event being dangerous heatstroke. However, rising temperatures can also worsen mental health symptoms. Heatwaves, as well as other weather events such as floods and fires, have been linked to an increase in depressive symptoms in people already suffering from this disorder and in anxiety symptoms in those with generalized anxiety disorder. moreover, a link has been observed between high fever and suicide attempts and suicides: for each degree higher than the average monthly temperature, deaths related to mental health increase by 2.2% and humidity peaks would be linked to a greater number of suicides . A review of studies found that high temperatures and high humidity correlated with worsening bipolar disorder with an increase in manic episodes.

Panic attacks

Thermal stress also affects the critical and behavioral balance indirectly, through the loss of sleep and the subversion of our biological rhythms: not only does it mean not getting enough sleep, but also suffering an alteration in the quality of sleep, which is not always restorative. Panic attacks increase with the heat: the feeling of exhaustion, fatigue in performing even simple actions, dizziness, difficulty paying attention triggers, in people who are already living in anxiety, the belief that something negative is happening.

The effectiveness of drugs

Heat could also hinder the effectiveness of some drugs used to treat psychiatric illnesses, reducing their effects and interfering with body temperature regulation, particularly among the elderly. We know that many drugs increase the risk of heat-related death, for example For example, antipsychotics, which can suppress thirst by causing dehydration in people write Laurence Wainwright, professor of sustainability, business and the environment at the University of Oxford and Eileen Neumann, neuroscience researcher at the University of Zurich. Some medications, they explain, will work differently depending on body temperature and how dehydrated the patient is, such as lithium, a very powerful and widely used mood stabilizer often prescribed for people with bipolar disorder.

Cognitive ability decreases

Heat (but also extreme cold) can affect the mental health and cognitive ability even of people who do not suffer from mental health disorders because heat stress can damage the areas of the brain that deal with the solution of complex tasks cognitive. An interesting study involving Boston students during a heat wave in 2016 found that the group who worked in a classroom without air conditioning performed 13% worse on cognitive tests than their peers who were in the cooler ; the reaction time was also 13% slower.

Increases aggression (and crime)

When people cannot think well due to the heat, they are likely to experience frustration which in turn can lead to increased impulsivity and consequently to episodes of aggression and violence because the levels of serotonin in the brain, which other things it keeps aggression at bay, strongly influenced by high temperatures (the most heinous crimes, but also the most banal quarrels between motorists, the news tells us, are more frequent in the summer). In fact, high temperatures and humidity act on the neuroendocrine systems: on the one hand, the heat stimulates the activity of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that exerts a powerful exciting action on the brain circuits, on the other hand, that of Gaba, the chemical mediator that makes you calm and relaxed.

There are numerous studies linking extreme heat with an increase in violent crime. Just a 1-2 degree increase in temperature would lead to a 3-5% increase in aggression. It is estimated that by 2090, climate change could be responsible for up to a 5% increase in global crime.

