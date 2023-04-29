Here’s how sea salt helps fight cellulite

Used to season and preserve foods but also for therapeutic purposes since ancient times, sea salt is an essential mineral for life. Obtained by spontaneous and fractionated evaporation of sea water, it is in fact an important concentration of minerals, including iodine, magnesium and potassium, useful for purifying and alkalizing the body. Not only that, it also boasts antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and is great for relaxing muscles, fighting cellulite, skin diseases and bronchitis. That’s why the ancients called it ‘White Gold’. However it is often demonized because, if not taken sparingly (WHO recommends consuming less than 5 g each day, which is equivalent to 2 g of sodium), it can cause water retention and hypertension. But if used in moderation it can only prove to be an excellent ally for our body and for our skin. To reveal all the benefits at the table and on the body of sea salt is the nutritionist Marty Fierro.

Benefits in cosmetics

Sea salt is very useful for reducing water retention and cellulite blemishes. In particular, sea salt baths, compresses and bandages reduce swelling, reduce water stagnation, purify the tissues, smooth the skin and restore a feeling of lightness. Better if whole sea salt is used since the refining process deprives the salt of many microelements useful to the body. So immerse yourself in the bathtub with 1 kg of sea salt for at least 30 minutes, or take a relaxing footbath in a bowl of hot water with a pinch of salt, and enjoy the relaxing effect.

Benefits for the respiratory tract

Sea salt also boasts antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, so saline treatments are very useful for all diseases affecting the respiratory tract, in particular viral infections, coughs, allergic colds, asthma, sinusitis and bronchitis, but also psoriasis and mycosis. Do you think that halotherapy, or salt therapy, was already recommended by Hippocrates, in Ancient Greece, to extinguish inflammation of the respiratory tract, while medieval monks took patients deep into the brackish caves, where they crushed the stalactites to make them inhale the air with salt particles. Today halotherapy consists in the inhalation of an aerosol made up of micronized sodium chloride.

Benefits in the kitchen

Consumed at the table, in the right quantities, sea salt is a fundamental substance for the proper functioning of some vital physiological mechanisms, such as the exchange of liquids, the regulation of pressure and the transmission of electrical impulses in the brain. This is because sodium chloride is a conductor, not only of electricity, but also of neurological transmission. Not only that, sea salt, if potassium chloride is added, is also indicated for hypertension, while, if iodized, it cures goiter (enlarged thyroid). However, if you consume more than 5 g of salt a day, you can suffer from diseases such as stroke, kidney problems and heart disease.

How to properly salt food

Sea salt has always been used to flavor and preserve foods, such as meat and fish, but also to cook them. But it is important to use it correctly. For example, if we cook legumes, they should only be salted after cooking, otherwise they become tough. The same goes for boiled or steamed vegetables: they should be salted at the end so as not to risk losing all their nutrients during cooking. As for the meat, if cooked on the grill it should be salted first, if cooked in a pan after. Sprinkling zucchini and aubergines with salt and leaving them to rest causes them to lose water and thus the bitter taste of the aubergines. Salting vegetables such as aubergines, tomatoes and courgettes and leaving them to rest can be a good method to make them lose their vegetation water and bitter aftertaste.







