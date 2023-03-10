Science has made a recent discovery: the partial melting permafrost can awaken dormant viruses for thousands of years.

This was stated by climate scientist Kimberley Miner on CNN. The professor works at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA’s California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

According to the scientist, the picture that emerges from this discovery is very worrying. You find out the details.

How zombie viruses were discovered in the Siberian permafrost

Lo thawing partial of permafrost in Siberiaas highlighted by another scientist, Jean-Michel Claverie, emeritus professor of medicine and genomics at the University of Marseilles, is awakening the virus zombie.

As CNN confirms, in 2014 the professor managed to ‘give life back’ to a virus isolated from the permafrost. The virus, through the use of cell cultures, has managed to become infertile again exactly as it did 30,000 years ago.

For safety, the experiment involved a virus capable of affecting only single-celled organisms, neither animals nor humans. In 2015, the team repeated their study of a virus that can affect amoebae.

Again the viruses came back to life: the oldest was 48,500 years old and the youngest 27,000.

The conclusion of the scientists is the following: if these viruses are still alive, there’s no reason why other viruses (dangerous to humans) aren’t.

In 2012, scientists confirmed that the 300-year-old mummified remains of a woman buried in Siberia contained traces of the virus that causes smallpox.

Zombie viruses: what are the risks?

Are there real risks?

Scientists are unable to give a certain answer: it is not certain that viruses survive in today’s conditions, nor that they find a suitable host.

Furthermore, not all viruses are pathogenic, some are harmless or even benign.

The crux of this finding is that, over time and global warming increases, the permafrost will continue to melt and it is a situation that definitely needs to be monitored.