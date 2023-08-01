here’s how they work and who has them

Six have been discovered antibodies “proof of any variant” of the coronavirus. The E7 antibody, in particular, is able to neutralize any strain of virus that causes Covid, even the most recent subvariants of Omicron. These results raise hopes that a universal vaccine against the coronavirus is therefore achievable.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Because the research on the virus that brought the whole world to a halt three years ago continues. And the infections also continue: Covid has not disappeared.

Rates of the virus are rising throughout the United States where a late summer surge is underway.

Covid and antibodies: what the latest discoveries say

The researchers found six new antibodies in the blood of patients who survived the first ancestor of Covid-19the 2002 SARS virus, who then received a vaccination against the coronavirus in more recent years.

Coronavirus Mers, man positive for the “camel virus”: the origin of the infection is unknown. And virologists are divided

As reported by the Daily Mail, the most powerful, E7, is able to neutralize the variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have recently emerged, such as Omicron XBB.1.16, which has caused a surge of more than 14% in new cases in the United States in the last month.

But cases are still at an all-time low from previous years, since the virus took hold around the world in 2020.

The international team of scientists, led by Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, discovered that E7 blocks the shape-shifting process that the virus requires to infect cells and cause disease.

The new findings come in the context of a surge in US Covid cases, including a 10% increase in hospitalizations, which jumped from 6,444 cases in the first week of July to 7,109 cases just a week later.

New pandemic in sight? What are the 20 viruses under observation: from Dengue to Zika, from Chikungunya to West Nile

End of summer wave

However, experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that the 2023 “late summer surge” remains much lower than in past Covid outbreaks during the waves of the last three summers. The numbers are in fact very different than before and therefore we do not notice this wave. But the Covid infections are still there.

The research on the new antibodies has been published in Science Advances. Medical researchers from have collaborated on the project Singapore, Australia and the United Stateswho identified six antibodies capable of effectively neutralizing different variants of Covid-19.

“Scientists discover ‘variant-proof’ antibodies that can neutralize every strain of Covid – as virus rates tick up across US amid ‘late summer wave’ The newly found E7 antibody works against even ‘newest Omicron subvariants’…” — laurie allee (@laurieallee) August 1, 2023

Super antibodies effective against Covid variants: how they were discovered

However, the six new monoclonal antibodies were discovered within the immune systems of patients who had already survived the original SARS before most recently receiving Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA-based vaccine against Covid-19. The result has been a more potent mix of natural and vaccine-driven immunity, capable of consistently attacking the commonalities of all sarbecoviruses, not just those unique to Covid.

The study shows that the three best antibodies, named E7, F1 and F5, which showed “ultra-powerful ability” to defeat 18 different types of sarbecoviruses, they were obtained at very low concentrations, ranging from 10.44 to 120.30 nanograms per milliliter. By comparison, some monoclonal antibody-based Covid treatments, such as REGEN-COV and remdesivir, may require potencies of thousands of nanograms per milliliter to be effective against new strains of Covid.

Rsv, the immunologist Azzari (Meyer): “Monoclonal antibodies the best choice, the EU has approved Nirsevimab”

The most potent antibody is E7

The most potent of the new antibodies, E7, simultaneously binds to two coronavirus spike proteins on the surface of the virus, preventing their use almost like a sledgehammer on the wheel of a car when the virus tries to invade a cell. The E7 has also proved effective in the laboratory against the most recent evolutions of the coronavirus, such as the Omicron XBB.1.16. “The neutralizing potency and breadth of the E7 antibody surpassed any other antibody against SARS-related coronavirus that we have encountered,” said Chia Wan Ni, a former postdoctoral student.

Chia and his colleagues hope to expand their research on E7 and these other monoclonal antibodies in an effort to re-develop them as therapeutic treatments against current and future coronavirus strains.

The research was conducted in collaboration with the National University of Singapore, the University of Melbourne in Australia and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

