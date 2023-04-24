Here’s how to avoid gray hair, according to a new study

What if there was a treatment soon to prevent graying hair and even avoid it altogether?

L’manEssentially, she asks herself two questions when she thinks of her own hair: how to avoid losing them and how to prevent them from turning white.

If there are more actions you can take to counter baldness, acting to avoid the second point is more complicated. Fortunately, scientists have taken matters into their own hands.

Grey hair

Why does hair turn white?

As reported above MaxiSciences.comthese experts studied i topi. With one idea in mind: understand why the melanocytes they are becoming increasingly rare and cause the appearance of gray hair. It is precisely these cells that play a predominant role in graying but are still ‘mysterious’ today. And their discovery could revolutionize the world of hair.

In detail, the scientists of the New York University have discovered that stem cells are responsible for the hair bleaching. With age, these melanocyte stem cells get stuck in the bulb of the hair follicle. Therefore, they no longer mature, are no longer stimulated and no longer regenerate.

A treatment soon?

“Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells work to color hair. The newly discovered mechanisms raise the possibility that the same fixed positioning of melanocyte stem cells could also occur in humans thus developing a potential pathway to reverse or prevent graying of the hair by helping blocked cells move back between hair compartments. hair follicle,” said the expert Qi Sunin the magazine Nature.

The next step is, therefore, to make these cells move and thus set up a treatment that prevents hair bleaching, and even avoids it. Not bad, right?

How to prevent white hair?

Hoping that scientists will find a solution soon, there is no way to completely prevent gray hair but there are some things you can do to delay its onset or reduce its early appearance:

Maintain a balanced and healthy diet: A healthy and balanced diet can help prevent premature graying. Make sure you eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Reduce stress: Stress can accelerate aging and the appearance of gray hair. Find ways to reduce stress in your life, such as meditation, yoga, exercise, or participating in relaxing activities.

Avoid smoking: Cigarette smoke can accelerate aging and the appearance of gray hair. Try to avoid cigarette smoke and secondhand smoke exposure.

Protect your hair from environmental damage: Environmental factors such as sun, wind and pollution can damage hair and accelerate aging. Protect your hair with a hat or scarf when exposed to the sun and try to limit your exposure to harmful environmental factors.

Use high quality hair products: Choose high-quality hair products that contain nourishing and moisturizing ingredients to keep your hair healthy and strong.

See a doctor: If you have an early appearance of gray hair, it could be the result of an underlying medical condition. Consult your doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment if necessary.

