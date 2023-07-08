here’s how to discover a serious deficiency

The vitamin D it is one of those fundamental elements for the correct functioning of our body. It not only has a fundamental role for the bone but also for the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Some research also shows that vitamin D also plays an important role in the immune system. We know that it can be synthesized naturally by the body when we are exposed to the sun, for a certain period of time, not exaggerated. It is also easily found in some foods, including fish, eggs, but obviously various supplements can also be used.

Many people suffer from a lack of this vitamin, and it even exists that a person is even 40% deficient of vitamin D. How can we notice such a serious deficiency?

Sure, we get bored often tired and weakthe lack of this substance it also affects sleep. Not surprisingly, it can sleep badly or having sleep that fails to be continuous. A detail to observe carefully: the hands. That’s right, if you look closely at this part of the body you can tell if you have a deficiency.

Before understanding how to take vitamin D naturally, it is always good to underline how every exam and every solution must be taken together with your doctor. The intake of the latter can take place according to the methods established and decided together with the doctor who follows us.

The exhibition at sole, as we have said, is one of the main sources from which to get the vitamin. Speaking of nutrition, however, some products rich in this vitamin are salmon, mackerel, herring and eggs. However, to understand what kind of deficiency you have, it is important be careful of your hands.

Experts who conducted research at Yale University found that a deficiency can be followed by an increase in pain sensitivity, tingling in the hands and feet, muscle weakness, frequent muscle contractions. Tingling in your hands and feet is one of the first symptoms you get when you’re deficient in vitamin D. For this reason it’s important to observe and get to know your body carefully and, in some way, listen to it.

