Here’s how to do it right

Sage is a versatile herb that is easy to grow in any garden. It looks beautiful in beds, but you can also harvest the leaves to use fresh, dried, or frozen. In this article, learn how to prune the sage and how to harvest it properly after flowering to get the best flavor.

How to prune and harvest sage after flowering?

Growing fresh sage in the herb garden can also be a rewarding experience in the kitchen. When you smell a fresh sage leaf for the first time, you will probably be surprised by the powerful scent. Learn how and when to prune and harvest garden sage for best results.

Cut sage after flowering

Many gardeners think that pruning sage is too complicated and can kill the plant. But if you want a plant that grows bushy rather than tall, it needs to be pruned properly.

Prune the plant after flowering to enjoy its full bloom and encourage the growth of many fragrant leaves. You should never prune them in fall or winter as the new growth cannot withstand the cold and you could lose the whole plant.

For a bushy plant, encourage the plant to grow towards the bottom. To achieve this, use sharp secateurs and cut off the top third of each shoot, leaving it no longer than 10-15cm.

You can notice that the sage leaves grow in pairs. Therefore, cut the plant just above a pair of leaves to encourage new growth. This will give you more and more new leaves and stems and an even bigger yield.

Do not throw away the cut ends. You can use the small leaves to prepare delicious dishes, a refreshing tea or sage sweets.

Can you harvest sage after flowering?

A hardy perennial herb, sage provides edible leaves year-round. However, the best time to harvest is from May to August, just before flowering. However, if you intend to harvest the herb after flowering, keep in mind that its aroma may not be as strong.

To maintain optimal aroma and flavor for longer, you can pluck the buds during flowering before they get too big, so the leaves can still retain much of their flavor. Or you can prevent the sage from flowering by constantly cutting off the young stems.

To easily pick fresh sage leaves, pluck them along the stem. The small new leaves at the top can also be picked. Just be careful not to pull too hard or you might damage the stems or rip the whole plant out of the ground.

You can also cut entire sage stalks or sprigs just above the base of the leaf with sharp pruning shears. This method is useful when you want to dry large bundles of sage.

Select only healthy leaves and discard any that are yellow, brown, or have spots. Most people only use the sage leaves, but the flowers are also edible and have a delicate flavor.

Remember that you shouldn’t remove all of the leaves as the plant needs at least some of them to survive.

Store the sage after harvest

You might find after harvest that you have more leaves than you can use.

Wrap the fresh leaves in a damp cloth and you can store them in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Another method of storing sage is to freeze it. This allows the aroma of the leaves to be retained for up to a year and it is very easy to take individual leaves out of the freezer.

Dried sage leaves are also often used in cooking. The leaves can be dried either in the air or in the oven at 60 °C and used to make tea or to flavor various dishes.

