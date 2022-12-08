A bit all with the lemon we just squeeze it and throw away the peel. We all know the many health benefits of lemon. It is a key ingredient in our kitchen and in our refrigerator. The glass of lemonade but also the salad is almost incomplete without a hint of lemon. It is a taste enhancer with a high nutritional value.

And so while we use lemon in infinite forms, its peel often ends up in the dustbin.

Lemon is a versatile fruit. From the pulp to the skin, it is nutritious in general because it is rich in antioxidants and has a very high level of vitamin C.

Dried lemon peel can be an excellent component for the skin but it can also be a useful product around the house for cleaning and perfuming. The peel of a lemon has more nutrients than the fruit or juice. It can help you lose weight. It contains a substance called pectin which helps in weight loss in the body.

It is rich in citric acid. It possesses antibacterial characteristics which prevent the growth of germs that cause oral diseases.

Contains antioxidants such as D-limonene and vitamin C. Two substances that support the immune system and reduce the risk of disease. Lemon peel, according to a study by the University of Arizona, could reduce the risk of cancer by 70%. Limonene appears to fight cancer cells.

Lemon peel: here’s how to eat it to protect the heart

Lemon peel protects the heart. Contains flavonoids and pectin, which may help protect the heart by decreasing blood cholesterol levels and other factors that lead to heart disease. Here’s how to use lemon peel. You can enrich risotto or pasta, flavor dishes, vegetables or main courses. To do this you need a metal grater to be used from the right side. Place it on a plate covered with a sheet of parchment paper. The lemon should be placed perpendicular. Let it spin on the grater. In order not to get too bitter a taste, be careful not to scratch the white part as well.