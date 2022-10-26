When you want to clean radiators, you never know where to start? Find out how to clean the heaters in the house in a simple way, your health will benefit.

A nice clean home is important to have a healthy environment free of pathogens that can put our health at risk. Often when we clean the house for a matter of time and desire we leave out some areas and corners.

One of the corners of the house that we hardly ever clean are radiators. Cleaning these objects is also essential to have a clean and healthy environment. Between the cracks and behind the radiators over time, dirt and dust lurk, which also risk encrusting, becoming more difficult to remove.

The radiators should be cleaned when they are turned off, in autumn or spring it would be ideal. This maintenance of the radiator allows for greater comfort, healthier air in the home and more hygiene. Cleaning them is not an easy operation, but we know some precautions that you can use to make the task easier.

How to clean the radiator depending on the material

To carry out proper cleaning of the radiators you must first of all know the material of which it is made:

Cast iron are the heaters that require more maintenance and more cleaning interventions.

Aluminum or other metal with a smooth surface require less effort to clean.

The number one rule of how clean the cast iron radiators of the classic type, those with the accordion shape to be clear, is to clean the sections behind the wall. It is a somewhat difficult maneuver and, for this reason, there are some special dust cleaning brushes which are able to capture dust and eliminate it even in the most difficult corners, as they are tapered and know how to shrink according to the different size of the cracks.

The most common method of cleaning them is to run hot water with a couple of drops of dissolved detergent. Proceed as follows:

Protect furniture near the radiator with newspapers or a painter’s cloth.

Remove the dust with a long-handled brush or with a vacuum cleaner if it has a long and narrow nozzle.

Pour in the hot water and detergent in a bucket.

in a bucket. Wet the sponge and pass it over the radiator.

Change the water several times until it is clean.

Use a pipe cleaner to go into the narrow crevices.

Dry with a soft cotton cloth.

Clean aluminum or metal radiators it takes less time than cast iron and the procedure is similar.

Remove dust with a vacuum cleaner.

Wipe an antistatic cloth over the radiator.

Wipe with a sponge soaked and squeezed with water and detergent.

Dry with a cotton cloth.

If the radiator has tubular elements, it is not necessary to use a vacuum cleaner, cleaning will be even faster.

How to remove dust

The switched on radiator activates dust and dirt, also causing health risks to those who are allergic. Remove the dust that accumulates in it to make the air of the house healthier. For remove dust from radiators cast iron and metal ones just use the vacuum cleaner with a special flat and long spout.

Instead to remove small residues of dust, we recommend the use of the duvet or a dust catcher brush. This cleaning, if carried out often, especially during the heating period, will avoid the overload of dust at the end of the season.

To eliminate dust from radiators you can use a simple hair dryer. Here’s how to do it:

Place a wet rag behind the heater.

Place a wet rag on the floor.

Activate the cold air jet of the hair dryer, the dirt will settle directly on the damp cloth.

Use a wet sponge with water and Marseille soap.

Dry with a cotton cloth.

How to clean yellowed radiators

At the end of winter it can happen that the radiators have turned a little yellow. It is advisable to promptly clean it, so that the situation does not get worse.

The causes that determine stains and yellowing can be: Heat, cigarette smoke, dirt that accumulates over time, grease from cooking fumes. If the radiator is very yellowed, when it is turned off, it is best to remove the old paint with sandpaper or special tools and then apply a new coat of paint suitable to withstand the heat.

To eliminate the first signs of stains and yellowing, on the other hand, one of these remedies can be adopted: