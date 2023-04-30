here’s how to fill in the F24 Model

The IMU can be paid through the F24 Model, which requires the completion of various sections, including that relating to the IMU and other local taxes. Once completed, the F24 Model must be paid electronically, except for a case in which it can be presented on paper at the post office or bank.

payment ofIMU (Imposta Municipale Unica) is an annual tax due date that concerns all property owners. To pay the IMU 2023, you must use the Model F24, a form that allows you to pay local and national taxes. Let’s see together how to fill in the F24 Model for the payment of the IMU 2023.

The sections of Model F24

The F24 Model for the payment of the IMU requires the completion of various sections, including that relating to theIMU and other local taxes. Furthermore, in the event that tax credits are used, it is necessary to fill in the section “Treasury“. It is important to know that non-VAT holders can use the current account slip only if they do not have to use credits in compensation.

Compilation of Model F24

To fill in the F24 Model for the payment of the IMU 2023, it is necessary to enter the municipality code location of the properties, tick the “down payment” or “balance” box, indicate the number of properties, the tax code, any deduction for the main residence, the reference year (2023) and the amount debit to be paid, as well as any credit amount to be offset. In addition, there is also a box “repentance” to be crossed out in the event that the deadline is missed and you are complying with the repentance.

Tax codes

The tax codes to be used for the payment of the 2023 IMU are the same as in previous years and do not change between advance payment e balance. They include the code 3912 for the main house and related appurtenances, the code 3914 for land, the code 3916 for building areas, the code 3918 for other buildings, the code 3925 for buildings for productive use classified in the cadastral group D – STATE QUOTA, and the code 3930 for buildings for productive use classified in the cadastral group D – MUNICIPAL QUOTA.

Terms of payment

The F24 Model for the payment of the 2023 IMU must be presented for payment in telematic modewith the exception of a single case in which it can be presented on paper in post o bank. Those who do not have a VAT number must submit the F24 Model exclusively electronically through the channels of the Revenue Agency, such as Entratel or Fisconline. In the absence of offset credits, the presentation can also take place via home banking or internet banking services, or on paper at post offices or banks