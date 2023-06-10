Here’s how to freeze chives and how to dry chive flowers!

By May at the latest, chives will begin to bloom and it is impossible to imagine our summer kitchen without them. The aromatic herb gives numerous dishes a slightly spicy taste and can be found in more and more domestic gardens. But what if you have harvested more than you can actually consume? Then you should definitely read on, because we explain the easiest way to freeze chives. Freezing is probably the easiest way to enjoy this fresh taste all year round. OK, how is it? Can you also freeze chive blossoms? We will tell you all this in our article and as a bonus we will explain how you can easily dry chive flowers.

Freeze chives: how to do it right

Who wouldn’t want some chive butter on their steak or a dash of chive vinegar in their salad in the dead of winter? Chives can be stored in the freezer for four to eight months. As passionate hobby cooks, we love to spoil our loved ones in December with aromas that evoke the smells and tastes of summer. And since our readers always come first, below are the best ways to freeze chives.

In freezer bags

Freezing chives extends their shelf life by several months, and the aromatic herb also retains its bright green color. Here’s a quick guide on how to freeze chives in freezer bags.

To retain the aroma, always trim the chives with secateurs or a sharp knife, being careful not to crush the herb.

Rinse the chives with cold water.

Remove excess moisture with either dry paper towels or a salad spinner.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Finely chop the chives and place evenly on the baking sheet. Make sure to leave enough space in between.

Place the baking sheet in the freezer for 20-30 minutes and then transfer the chives to a freezer bag or other sealable container.

Label and you’re done – it’s that easy to freeze chives!

Freeze chives in ice cube trays

Whether for cooking or with rolls for breakfast – we love herb butter! How good, then, that we can make our own herb butter by freezing chives in ice cube trays.

Wash the chives thoroughly and pat dry.

Chop finely and fill an ice cube tray halfway.

Then pour water or olive oil over them until the chives are completely covered.

Place in the freezer for 30-40 minutes and fill into freezer bags as you like.

It’s amazing how quickly we can forget what’s in our freezer. So when you freeze chives, always remember to label the bags.

Can you freeze chive flowers?

We have already given you our best ideas for using chive flowers. Chives are growing in abundance in your garden and you’re wondering if you could freeze chive blossoms? The answer to that is of course yes! For best results, we recommend freezing the chive flowers in ice cube trays. Otherwise, the flowers can turn brown and no longer look so appetizing. How to do it right:

Finely chop the chive blossoms and mix with a little softened butter.

Divide the mixture into ice cube trays and place in the freezer for 30-40 minutes.

Alternatively, you can fill the flowers with olive oil or water in the wells of the ice cube tray.

If the chive blossoms are frozen, you can transfer them to a freezer bag or an airtight container.

Can you dry chive flowers?

Yes, theoretically you can dry chive flowers. However, drying removes the moisture and the herb also drops significantly in flavor and vitamins. So we would suggest you freeze the chive flowers. But if you still want to dry them, then do it the right way: