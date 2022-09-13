Home Health Here’s how to improve blood circulation in just a few steps
Here’s how to improve blood circulation in just a few steps

Here’s how to improve blood circulation in just a few steps

To improve blood circulation it may be useful to follow some simple tips listed in the article. Blood circulation is the process by which blood is pumped through the body to bring oxygen and nutrients to the cells. It is a vital function and when it works properly we feel good.

But when circulation is inadequate, we can feel sluggish, achy, and even lightheaded. There are many factors that can contribute to poor circulation, including smoking, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. But there are also some things that can be done to improve circulation and regain adequate psychophysical balance.

Healthy diet and exercise to improve blood circulation

An improper diet is one of the major culprits of poor circulation. So, if we want to improve our blood flow, let’s change our diet right away. We prefer fresh and whole foods and avoid packaged and industrial foods as much as possible. We regulate the intake of vitamins and minerals, in particular B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E and essential fatty acids.

Some foods that promote circulation are ginger, turmeric, ginkgo biloba, cayenne pepper, coriander, garlic, beets, celery, broccoli, apples, carrots, and pomegranates. Regular physical activity is another great way to improve circulation. It promotes healthy blood flow, improves heart health, and even helps you lose weight if you are overweight.

Exercise also helps reduce stress, which is another important factor in poor circulation. The best exercises to improve circulation are aerobic activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling and hiking.

Health tips

Keeping your body hydrated is one of the best ways to improve circulation. Every day we must drink at least 2 liters of water and, if we do physical activity, we increase the dosage. This will help improve blood flow and reduce the chances of dangerous blood clots forming in the veins.

If circulation in the legs is poor, it is possible for the feet, ankles and calves to swell. This can make walking difficult, so we try to massage the area regularly to improve circulation and reduce swelling. We can also do this every day before going to bed or while watching TV in the evening. With warm water and moderate pressure, we massage the feet and legs up, down and in a circle.

When trying to improve circulation, it is important to wear loose and comfortable clothing. Tight clothing can restrict circulation, especially in the lower body. We wear comfortable, baggy pants, avoid tight socks and shoes that don’t press on your toes or heels.

Taking a warm bath is one of the best ways to promote good circulation. The heat of the water can increase blood flow, and the addition of Epsom salt helps reduce swelling and improve blood pressure. We remain in the tub for at least 20 minutes and add a few drops of essential oil.

