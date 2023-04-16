Here’s how to promote and maximize vitamin D absorption

Vitamin D is an essential micronutrient for the overall health of our body, even if it is difficult to absorb. Here’s what to eat to maximize its absorption

The vitamin D it is one of the most consumed supplements. However, there are not many foods rich in vitamin D and, especially in winter, there is a good chance that you are deficient.

Vitamin D supplements are often recommended to ensure adequate daily intake. The reason? This micronutrient plays a vital role in heart, bone, and brain health.

But our bodies don’t always like supplements, as the absorption isn’t always particularly high. When it comes to vitamin D, our bodies prefer to get it from the sun or from food.

To maximize absorption and get the most out of your vitamin D supplement, it is advisable to combine foods rich in magnesium such as bananas, avocados, almonds or pumpkin seeds.

Why? A study published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that magnesium is needed to optimize the benefits of vitamin D supplements. To get the most benefit, you should take the recommended daily intake of magnesium.

That means 310-320 milligrams (mg) for women and 400-420 mg for men.

Bananas are a good source of magnesium, but foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, or nut butters are also high in it. The reason for this is that vitamin D is one fat soluble vitaminso eating it together with fatty foods, rich in magnesium, can further increase its absorption.

Source: Journal of the American Osteopathic Association

