The depression it is a true invisible disease, often mentally and physically disabling. People can be affected so suddenly and they just have to accept it to be able to heal themselves. The symptoms of depression are different and not everyone is always recognizable by yourself and others, here are what they are according to experts.

Depression is defined as the “dark evil“, Is a disease with a strong psychosomatic connotation: i physical symptoms of depression in fact they occur in 99% of people suffering from this disorder.

Also consider that there are various forms of depression: the post-partumthe dysthymiail menstrual dysphoric disorder and the major depression.

In any case, knowing how to recognize the physical symptoms of depression is the first step to cure it.

Symptoms of depression: here are what they are

It should be borne in mind that this pathology is not sudden, but some symptoms often appear earlier that are a wake-up call.

This is because it is a real one physical illness dictated by one chemical imbalance of neurotransmitters.

For this reason it is of fundamental importance to recognize the physical signs typical of this disorder, so that the symptoms can be cleared both for oneself and for the people around us.

From i alarm bells that we shouldn’t underestimate we find:

  • physical pains: physical discomfort and localized pain such as back pain, headache and constant abdominal pain can be a wake-up call;
  • impaired vision perception: It may seem strange, but sometimes those with this condition experience changes in the visual experience
  • concentration problems: depression, even if at the beginning, tends to affect cognitive functions and make them less reactive and concentrated;
  • social isolation.
I physical symptoms of depression influence several behaviorie they also manifest through the mind, here are the most common:

  • guilt feelings
  • low self-esteem
  • demotivation
  • pessimism
  • feeling of discomfort
  • sleep disorders
  • altered appetite
  • asthenia
  • difficulty in relating to others
  • sudden mood swings

These are all alarm bells, but surely for a complete clinical picture one must rely on a specialist. Accepting the disease is the first step in fighting it, especially if you catch it in time.

Otherwise it will be more difficult later make the patient understand that he is ill, because the first symptom of the advanced disease is non-acceptance. We must take the alarm bells and eliminate them gradually with a smile, in order not to arrive at a situation of no return.

