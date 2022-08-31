The symptoms of the tumor are unequivocal according to the expert, so as soon as we recognize them we must run to our doctor. Recognizing cancer early is key to having the best chance of recovery. Anyone who has had the misfortune to live this experience knows how frightening it can be.

In fact, statistics show that 1 in 4 people will develop some form of cancer at some point in their life. Despite all the awareness programs, there are still many people who are not able to recognize the symptomatology and it connected. Early diagnosis is key to successfully treating cancer, so it is essential to know the most common symptoms.

Usually, these conditions include an unusual lump or swelling, numbness or tingling in the hands or feet, and various changes in the appearance of a mole, bowel habits, urination, a persistent cough, voice, sexual desire , in the mood, in the sight, in the rhythm of sleep, a strong weight gain and sores that do not heal.

What is cancer and what are the symptoms of cancer?

Cancer is a combination of tumors generated by abnormal cells that grow out of control. These cellular variations spread throughout the organism becoming difficult to prevent. Early detection is the best defense against cancer. In particular, if you have risk factors for certain types of cancer (such as smoking or a family history of certain cancers) or if you are past the age of 50.

The most common cancer symptoms are the ones we need to pay attention to. Fortunately, not everyone develops into something serious but in any case it is good to consider and have it checked. Especially when there is an unusual lump or swelling in our body. It could be another problem but it is better not to exclude the symptoms of the tumor a priori.

All the changes listed above are synonymous with a change in our body, therefore they must always be checked to exclude any disease in the course of work.

The different types of cancer

There are several types of cancer and some are more likely in men than in women and vice versa. Some cancers are more likely to affect the elderly, while others may also be common in younger people. Other cancers have a genetic component, that is, they are transmitted in the family. Below, we leave a list of possible cancers: