Here’s how to remove them permanently

Thistles look beautiful when dried. But when they’re on your lawn, they can be a bit frustrating. Especially if you’re trying to have a kid-friendly lawn where your barefoot kids won’t walk on prickly weeds. Fortunately, you can fight thistles in the lawn with simple and effective home remedies and enjoy a weed-free garden again.

How to fight thistles in the lawn with simple home remedies

Although thistles have pretty purple flowers, they are actually annual or perennial weeds that are noxious enough and difficult to control. If you’re trying to remove them from your lawn but want to avoid harsh chemicals, choose one of the following natural methods of control and successfully rid your lawn of these invasive plants.

Combat thistles in the lawn: With vinegar

Some gardeners use vinegar to control thistles in the garden. But make sure that the use of this home remedy on lawns and beds is not prohibited by law, but is actually not a really environmentally friendly alternative to chemical weed killers. However, vinegar is used as follows:

Pour vinegar into a spray bottle. A 10 to 20 percent vinegar is much more effective than regular household vinegar, especially against older, established thistles.

Spray directly onto the foliage and stems of the thistle plant, being careful not to spray desired nearby plants.

It is best to treat the weeds from spring to autumn when they are actively growing and preferably when no rain is forecast.

Once the thistles have died, pull them out of the ground. When they grow back, spray them again.

Water the site thoroughly to wash the vinegar out of the soil and prepare the soil for future planting.

You can also use road salt to increase the effect of the vinegar. Sprinkle a pinch of salt at the base of the plant as it will dry it out and the thistle will die even faster. Never use more than one pinch per plant to avoid degrading the soil quality. It is important to know that road salt is prohibited as a weed killer.

Make your own gin and vinegar spray

Since perennial thistles in lawns spread both by seed and by their roots in the soil, using a gin spray is a great way to target weeds at the roots. But don’t wait until the plants are fully grown. The younger the thistles, the smaller their root system and the easier it is to control. So treat them as soon as you notice them in the lawn.

You need:

30 ml apple cider vinegar

50 ml Gin

1 tbsp liquid dish soap

1 liter of water

Start by mixing all the ingredients in a spray bottle and misting the thistles once a week until they are completely dried out. Then remove them by ripping them out by the roots. You can also use this recipe to get rid of other weeds naturally.

Get rid of the thistles with lemon juice

Lemon juice works similar to vinegar in drying out the thistle. It’s best to try this method on a hot, sunny day, as its effectiveness is enhanced by the heat.

Pour 120ml of lemon juice and 1L of white vinegar into a large spray bottle and spray all parts of the plant weekly until the plant can easily be pulled out of the ground.

Cover the invasive plants with plastic wrap

To kill the thistle, you should heat your roots for a few weeks. If they’re confined to a specific area in your yard, you can harness the power of the sun to ensure they don’t grow back.

First, remove as many thistles as possible with a weed puller or by mowing. Then place a sheet of clear plastic over the face and place some rocks on top to secure. Leave the liner for two to three weeks and then remove it to allow the lawn to recover.

When the thistles grow back, you can remove them and repeat the process.

Combat and prevent thistles in the lawn

Once the thistles are killed and removed, these simple techniques can be used to prevent them from growing back.

Cover problem areas with newspaper, cardboard, or garden scraps such as pine needles and wood shavings to reduce the amount of light needed, thereby killing the thistles. Or put a dense layer of organic mulch over the weeds.

Mowing the lawn regularly is another method of combating it. Mow the thistles before they bloom in spring to keep them from spreading their seeds. Mow them again whenever you see new growth.