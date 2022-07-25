Salt is one of the essential elements for our body, but not only for our recipes as salt is able to give more flavor to our dishes. Even if the body is satisfied with a daily dose of no more than 4 grams of salt, it often comes to take ten or twelve times the amount needed.

Then, we must not only observe the measure because the quality of the salt also weighs on our well-being. The white salt usually used in cooking undergoes various refining processes that lead to the lack of many minerals in favor of a higher sodium content. Abundant with the white one means ruining health with the risk of pathologies related to hypertension and cardio-vascular problems.

For our well-being it is therefore good to try to limit its addition to food as much as possible, finding flavors we are no longer accustomed to. Today we will see how to replace it in our daily food routine.

Here’s how to replace salt in your diet to get better

Let’s start with gomasio, this is a condiment native to Japan made up of sea salt and toasted sesame seeds. The strength of gomasio lies precisely in the presence of sesame seeds which, being very tasty by nature, are able to give taste to foods by helping to reduce it gradually.

Then we cannot fail to mention pepper. Its spicy taste would be able to give flavor to even the most tasteless food without inserting even a gram. It is well known that the addition of pepper in dishes serves to facilitate their digestion, plus the pepper is given antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Linked to turmeric, it strengthens its antioxidant and anticancer properties.

We also have whole sea salt. This is if you really cannot reduce the salt that is at least of quality. Whole marine salt does not go through the entire refining process of common salt while retaining many minerals. So, for the same weight, whole marine contains less sodium and is healthier.

Finally, to remove it from salads but still enhance the flavor, the best solution is lemon juice. So here are some genuine ways to replace it at the table but still have an excellent supply of minerals for the body.