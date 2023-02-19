20% of Italians sleep badly and over a third of the world‘s population is affected by insomnia or sleep disorders

Sleeping is good. To the body and the spirit. We all know it: when we sleep badly we are not only tired, but also listless and irritable. This is also confirmed by science which is now certain that the difficulties in falling asleep and troubled and unsatisfactory sleep are correlated with the increased risk for many pathologies such as overweight, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, etc. 20% of Italians sleep badly and over a third of the world‘s population is affected by insomnia or sleep disorders. In many cases it is a condition that tends to become chronic, given that the disturbances persist in 80% of cases 12 months after diagnosis and still 60% of subjects after 5 years toss and turn in bed.

Medicines certainly help, but they also have the other side of the coin. Benzodiazepines are widely used, generally effective but whose prolonged use should be carefully evaluated by the doctor because, especially in the elderly, they can increase the risk of accidents, falls resulting in fractures, cognitive impairment (JAMA Intern Med. 2018;178(11):1560–1562). In addition to determining a certain habituation, which brings with it the undesirable need to increase the doses. A new drug has been available for a few monthsrecently presented to the National Congress of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology-SINPF. It is a molecule capable of blocking the excessive activity of orexin, one of the main neurotransmitters which acts on sleep and which functions as a sort of “conductor” by coordinating a whole series of other substances involved in the delicate mechanisms which promote restful sleep. Expectations are high, also because the studies carried out demonstrate a favorable safety profile and the reduction of adverse effects. We will see.

The time we dedicate to sleep is by no means a parenthesis during which all activities (physical and mental) are suspended. It is true that many organic functions are reduced to a minimum during night rest. Temperature, pressure, cardiac and respiratory rhythms, muscle tone, digestive system activity decrease considerably during the night. Even some hormones, such as those produced by the adrenal glands (evidently influenced, in their activity, by sunlight), are found in the blood to a reduced extent during the night. The activity of the brain, during sleep, changes in quality compared to that detectable during the day, but it is the same lively and interesting. During the night, cycles follow one another (each lasting about 2-3 hours) during which the brain electrical activity, which can be recorded through special sensors applied to the skull, unequivocally demonstrates that the mind uses the hours of sleep to achieve goals on whose interpretation however, to tell the truth, not all scientists agree. There are those who underline the importance of sleep in order to re-elaborate, with our unconscious part, those experiences that have been lived during the day. Some simply state that sleep is essential for the body to restore its physical resources (but also memory, learning, attention…) after fatigue, pain, injuries, emotional storms. Finally, others, on the basis of the observation that during sleep the production of insulin, growth hormone and testosterone (all hormones that stimulate the production of new proteins) increases, argue that nocturnal rest is essential for the growth of the organism and that it is perhaps precisely for this reason that newborns sleep a lot and the elderly little.

In short, sleeping well is convenient and yet drugs alone are not always decisive. Like many imbalances that compromise health and well-being, sleep disorders would require not simply a pill and a few drops, but also a gradual readjustment of those aspects of our lifestyle that prove to be the most problematic. To begin with, let us be guided by some advice from theItalian Association of Sleep Medicine:

•Go to sleep every night and get up at the same time every morning if possibleeven during the weekend and regardless of how long you have slept.

• If you wake up before the alarm goes off, get out of bed and start your day calmly, savoring the peace and silence that surrounds you.

•Go to bed when you are sleepy (and don’t hold out too long).

• If you can’t sleep, don’t stay in bed, but get up and dedicate yourself to relaxing activities (reading a book is highly recommended) or take a hot bath.

•Try not to stay in bed to watch television, write or work on the computer: lie down only at bedtime.

•Try to relax before going to bed, for example by taking a hot bath (but not a shower, which has a stimulating effect); it is also good to sip a relaxing herbal tea or an infusion based on suitable herbs (melissa, linden, chamomile are good).

•If you are hungry at bedtime, eat something light (fruit, yoghurt, vegetable soup) to avoid overloading your digestion.

•Sleep in a bedroom protected from noise as much as possible, at a room temperature that is not too hot.

•Eat at regular timesavoiding large meals close to sleep.

• If you have problems with insomnia, also consume a small portion of foods rich in carbohydrates (bread, pasta, cereal flakes, vegetable soup, etc.) in the evening meal.

•Get some physical activity during the day, especially in the afternoon; or, when the season permits, take a walk after dinner.

Finally, since very often sleep begins only after having implemented a more or less long series of rituals, it is worth brushing up on some, in the knowledge that behind every “trick” there is almost always at least a crumb of truth .

•It may be useful to end the day with a glass of warm milk, sweetened with honey. The presence of tryptophan in milk promotes peaceful rest.

•There are those who sleep soundly only if they rest their head on a fragrant pillow filled with hop flowers and verbena… and those who successfully rely on the old remedy of counting sheep, basically a sort of self-hypnosis within everyone’s reach.

•Finally, walls, bedspreads, pillowcases, upholstery, curtains, nightgowns and pajamas in blue – or, better, in soft shades of blue – exert a calming and relaxing action on the nervous system.