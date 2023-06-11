Here’s how to use it correctly

If you’re looking for a natural and inexpensive way to fertilize your plants, you’ll probably be surprised to find it already under your sink. Inexpensive Epsom salt has proven its effectiveness as a natural fertilizer and is many gardeners’ secret weapon for lush flowers and tasty fruits and vegetables. In the following we will explain to you which plants are most suitable for fertilizing with Epsom salt and how to use it correctly.

Fertilizing with Epsom salts: how and for which plants is it efficient?

Epsom salt has been used to fertilize gardens for centuries because it is a popular supplement in organic gardening. It helps the plants bloom lush and the greenery comes into its own. Plants will even become bushier when fertilized with Epsom salts. Find out in this article which plants should be fertilized with the effective home remedy and which are the easiest methods to use.

What is Epsom salt?

Epsom salt is a natural mineral composed almost entirely of magnesium and sulfur. These two nutrients are very important for healthy plant growth.

The sulfur promotes chlorophyll formation, supports nitrogen utilization and makes the plants more resistant to diseases.

The magnesium improves the cell structure of the plants and helps them absorb other nutrients better.

Unlike traditional fertilizers, Epsom salt is much safer as it does not settle in the soil over time.

Fertilize the soil directly with Epsom salt

The first method of fertilizing with Epsom salts is to apply it directly to the soil. Use two tablespoons per square meter or sprinkle the home remedy around the base of the plant. Repeat the process once a month. This method is useful for both the garden and houseplants such as orchids, and is especially helpful before sowing or after transplanting in the garden.

You can fertilize the following plants with this method:

Azaleas and Rhododendrons: Sprinkle the root area with a tablespoon of Epsom salt every two to four weeks.

Sprinkle the root area with a tablespoon of Epsom salt every two to four weeks. Rosen: For lush, green foliage, sprinkle 120g of Epsom salts around the base of the plant.

For lush, green foliage, sprinkle 120g of Epsom salts around the base of the plant. Tomatoes and peppers: To get these vegetables off to a good start, add a tablespoon of Epsom salts to each planting hole before planting the seedlings and continue to fertilize with the natural remedy twice a week.

To get these vegetables off to a good start, add a tablespoon of Epsom salts to each planting hole before planting the seedlings and continue to fertilize with the natural remedy twice a week. trees: Fertilize the trees in your yard with Epsom salts at the beginning of each season. The tree roots absorb more minerals and the production of flowers and fruits is increased.

Mix Epsom salt with water

Use an Epsom salt solution to fertilize the garden and house plants. Mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of Epsom salt with 4 liters of warm water and water the plants once a month during the growing season.

This solution can also be used as a foliar spray, spraying the foliage once in spring and once after flowering.

Rosen: Saturate the soil with the solution to encourage lush green foliage and blooming blooms. Avoid spraying the leaves or they may burn.

Saturate the soil with the solution to encourage lush green foliage and blooming blooms. Avoid spraying the leaves or they may burn. Lawn: To prevent yellowing of the lawn and to encourage lusher, greener growth, spray the lawn with the solution using a tank sprayer or a hose with a spray attachment.

To prevent yellowing of the lawn and to encourage lusher, greener growth, spray the lawn with the solution using a tank sprayer or a hose with a spray attachment. Tomatoes: Once the tomatoes are blooming and bearing fruit, mist them weekly with the foliar spray.

Once the tomatoes are blooming and bearing fruit, mist them weekly with the foliar spray. indoor plants: Spray the houseplants with a solution of Epsom salts and water if you notice a magnesium deficiency. One sign of this is when the leaves turn yellow between the green veins.

Add to the compost

When the compost contains magnesium, it helps break down organic matter and makes it easier for plants to access the nutrients they need.

You can add Epsom salts to the compost to encourage plant growth and prevent nutrient deficiencies. Pour a solution of 1 tablespoon of water and 2L of water to enrich it.

Test the soil before fertilizing

Before using Epsom salts as a fertilizer, it’s best to test the soil to see if it’s magnesium deficient. If your soil is sandy or very acidic, chances are it’s low in magnesium. However, most soils contain plenty of magnesium and sulfur if you add some compost regularly.

Also note that there are many crops, such as beans and leafy greens, that thrive in soil that is low in magnesium.