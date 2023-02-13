The artichoke is a plant of marked culinary and herbal importance. The edible part consists of the flower head inflorescences, harvested before flowering. Of these, the receptacle, called artichoke heart, and the internal bracts, more tender and pulpy, are consumed. Artichokes have an excellent folic acid content and a respectable content of several B vitamins, Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Full of fiber, especially soluble fiber, artichokes are also a respectable source of various minerals, including potassium, phosphorus, iron and magnesium.

The artichoke also includes valuable phytochemicals, such as luteolin, caffeylquinic acid, chlorogenic acid, apigenin, sterols and inulin. Artichokes are usually linked to antioxidant, detoxifying and adjuvant properties of the hepatobiliary function. This mix is ​​due to the presence of flavonoids and especially rutin and cynarin, but also the derivatives of caffeic acid, as well as the richness in fibre, mineral salts, iron and beta-carotene.

A single artichoke contributes approximately 20-25% to the suggested daily requirement of vegetable fibres, and is also an LDL cholesterol inhibitor, therefore it can support the development of the body’s conditions in overweight, hypertensive or with liver problems. The intake of artichoke should therefore be avoided in case of proven hypersensitivity to one or more components, in patients with blockage of the biliary tract and in patients affected by cholelithiasis.

Due to the abundant presence of inulin, the use of artichoke should be avoided in case of abundant intestinal boils. The use of the artichoke must also be avoided during the breastfeeding period, due to the possible reductions in the milk flow. Furthermore, it is not recommended to take artichoke even during pregnancy. Consuming artichokes can help you have better blood sugar control and better digestion, with a defensive effect on heart and liver health.

The artichoke extract, which in fact contains high concentrations of the active ingredients that we find in the plant, is used as a hepatoprotective, detoxifying and cholesterol-lowering supplement, to defend the liver and prevent heart disease.