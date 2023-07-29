“Here’s my secret. Today I eat five meals a day»

The perfect diet doesn’t exist and losing weight is always difficult, especially when you reach an advanced age. Yet, with the right motivation, results can be achieved that seem incredible just thinking about them.

It is the case of Denise Kirtley52-year-old Californian, who has been able to choose a lifestyle suited to her needs and rejuvenate herself, making many young girls envious.

The secret

Between a healthy diet and rigorously frequent physical activity, here is her beauty secret.

“We can really choose how we age. It all depends on your mentality », declared the woman on social networks on which she shows her physical progress.

«Old and getting old are two different concepts: there is nothing wrong with getting old, I embrace my age. But the word old makes me think of decline, and as if my best years were behind me – explained Denise who is now dedicated to bodybuilding -. What we tell each other matters more than anything else. I’m getting old, but I’m strong, vibrant and lively.”

Training and what to eat

Denise Kirtley explained that, as much as her followers who comment on her progress, she too had no particular time, desire or ability.

During the pandemic, however, he gained about 20 kilos which he decided to remove when he could no longer look in the mirror. This gave her the right motivation and therefore she thought it was appropriate to choose a new lifestyle.

Denise, according to what she claims on social media, has reduced carbohydrates and switched to a diet focused on proteins, exceeding the five meals a day. His favorite dishes are waffles, salmon and zucchini fritters.

He trains five days a week and chose a lifestyle aimed at bodybuilding: «I lost 22 kg in the first year and I fell in love with this activity».

