Cholesterol, for the uninitiated, is a fatty substance that we find in the blood, with a waxy appearance, which is created naturally by the liver, this because it is very important for many functions of our body.

Along with triglycerides, it belongs to the large family of lipids, cholesterol is then involved in the mechanisms of digestion as a basic molecule for the synthesis of bile salts, adheres to the synthesis of vitamin D, supports the creation of the cell wall. Then it generates essential essences for life, such as cortisone and sex hormones.

Most of this substance is therefore self-produced by our body, but a part can be introduced into the body by taking specific foods.

Here’s The Best Water For Lowering Cholesterol: “Great”

If the cholesterol data in the blood normally exceed a certain threshold, this can cause significant damage to our body, up to causing serious dysfunctions. According to the latest guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology, the measurement of LDL cholesterol should remain within 70-100 mg.

To further reduce the risks, the HDL value should be greater than 40 mg. More generally, the complete cholesterol must return between 120 mg/dl and 220 mg/dl. The values ​​contained between 200 and 220 mg/dl are already beginning to be worrying and above all if the values ​​are asserted in this range, it is advisable to carry out tests and, in the hypothesis, to know how to remedy.

A proven study ensures that 90% of Italians fear changes in blood cholesterol values, and the risks that this transformation implies. But fortunately there are many unique precautions which, once taken, can support the body in understanding normal values ​​and dodging the appearance of joint disorders.

First of all, a diet low in fat, but also with a restricted sodium intake, is adequate. It is important to pay attention to the liquids to be consumed in order to achieve perfect hydration. Finally, to support a low sodium diet it is excellent to drink low sodium waters, which thanks to their peculiarities are classified as great companions in the fight against altered blood cholesterol levels.