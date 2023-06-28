here’s what brand we’re talking about

Continue reading Unsubscribe from updates

Canned tuna is found in the pantries of our homes because everyone likes it as it is served immediately, especially when you don’t have much time to prepare recipes and dishes. We can buy canned tuna whenever we want at the supermarket because on the shelves you can find different brands, all with labels where they write that it is good and genuine. The tuna in the cans can be chosen in oil or natural.

Nutritionally, canned tuna has an almost identical profile to fresh tuna. Contains good doses of omega-3 together with proteins of high biological value. Canned tuna offers us many advantages and at the same time is very safe. The first advantage is that it has no bones, it is rich in iodine which is good for our thyroid, it has a very low glycemic index and is therefore suitable for diabetics.

Is canned tuna bad for you? As long as it stays in the box it doesn’t cause problems for our health. The risks arrive once the package is opened if it is not kept immediately in the refrigerator. In this case, in fact, just a couple of hours left at temperatures above 20 °C are enough for it to develop a large amount of histamine which is a toxic substance. In these cases, scombroid syndrome occurs.

What causes scombroid syndrome. First of all, there are symptoms such as headaches, burning in the mouth, red eyes, vomiting, hives, nausea, diarrhea and even abdominal pain. A lot of attention must also be paid when buying tuna because there are brands on sale that are not of high quality as inside the can they put fish clippings, preservatives and oils of dubious quality which can also do harm. You must always carefully read the label found on the package to find out if there are harmful substances inside.

In conclusion the brand of canned tuna should never appear as the label does not indicate the ocean area where it was fished and also omits the methods with which it was fished. The brand of tuna that also lists some additives among the ingredients is bad. Here is a small list of the most dangerous food additives and preservatives. Potassium nitrite (E249), sodium nitrite (E250), potassium nitrate (E252), sodium nitrate (E251). These are additives that are typically found in canned meats but also in processed ones.

