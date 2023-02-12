Cooked ham is the most consumed cured meat. In Italy there are many types of ham that are prepared to be sold. The list of types of ham that can be bought is long: Parma, San Daniele, Berico, Toscano, Carpegna, Modena, Cuneo, Norcia, Bazzone, Pietraroja, Sauris, Praga, Val Susa. Not to mention all the packs of ham that are sold under different names in supermarkets. There are all kinds of them on the shelves and many companies have stamped your name on the boxes. We just have to choose.

In recent days, a batch of cooked ham has been discovered with a substance that causes allergies inside the package. It was found inside packages of a well-known brand of ham. Be careful because this allergen causes a very common allergy whose symptom severity varies. This allergy can cause abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting. Skin rash, eczema and itching. You may have wheezing, nasal congestion but also shortness of breath and repeated cough. This allergy can also lead to shock and circulatory collapse. It certainly isn’t nice to buy ham and end up with some of these symptoms after eating it. You have to be very careful.

Why can ham cause allergies? The answer is very simple. May contain soy proteins which lead to allergic reactions. These are mostly found in the flour found in processed foods. Milk proteins and soy proteins cannot be used in high quality ham because they are molecules that cause allergies. In addition, the agent that retains water, which is generally polyphosphate, cannot be used in high quality raw ham.

Of course, if the ham is produced following food traditions and the most basic hygiene rules, there are no allergy problems when eating. The consumer just has to read the ham label carefully. However, when some ingredients it contains are not reported on the label, there may be allergy problems. The ham that is generally withdrawn from supermarket shelves after some alerts actually contains some ingredients not declared on the label. Ham often contains nitrites that are not listed on the label.

In conclusion, we inform you that on the website of the Ministry of Health there is an alert for the High Quality Cooked Ham of the Il Tagliere del Re brand marketed under the ALDI Srl brand The batch of ham L225139 with an expiry date of 21 was withdrawn /02/2023. This ham must not be eaten by people allergic to soy. If purchased, it must be delivered to all Aldi branches. In this case, therefore, it is not enough to read the label to realize that it hurts because unfortunately the substance is not listed among the ingredients.