In our country it is possible to grow a considerable number of fruit varieties, in fact it is a continuously growing sector that employs about 100,000 people. One of the fruits that everyone loves but that many times they avoid buying due to the difficulty in peeling it correctly and I pomegranate. It is a very nutritious fruit, as it contains both vitamin A and vitamin Cbut it is also known for its anticancer properties.

It is a fruit that must be eaten raw: just take the grains and eat them or make a nice one juice fresh. Most consumers prefer to make a juice with it as they cannot swallow the seeds, so they use a good juicer and, with a lot of patience, work until they get the desired amount of pomegranate juice. From what emerges from the opinion of the nutritionist doctors, it is a fruit almost miraculous that, if taken on a daily basis, will improve many aspects of our body as it does not have cholesterol, gluten and lactose.

In addition, it improves intestinal motility and blood pressure as it contains a lot of water and potassium. Nutritionists advise us to take pomegranate regularly both as a snack or to accompany a lunch or even for breakfast. You can insert it into the macedonia, in the cup with cereals or even smoothie to enrich a white yogurt. The grandmothers, especially from the South, have sent us the recipes of the jams and, among many, there is also that of pomegranate.

It is a quick and simple jam to prepare, but with a great impact both from a nutritional and a point of view gusto: they usually used it to fill pies made with their precious hands, but also to add a pinch of flavor to a simple slice of bread. Many try to re-propose the recipe for the simple taste of savoring memories genuine of their childhood. Modern chefs, on the other hand, advise us to try the risotto al pomegranate: dish with a delicate and refined taste.

As for more versatile recipes, they advise us to combine this one fruit with leafy vegetables such as cabbage. THE nutritionists continue to claim that it is truly a versatile and tasty fruit, the only flaw it presents is that it really needs a lot of patience to shell it: undoubtedly it is a very monotonous and boring operation, but we could speed up the process by making four vertical cuts and then open it with the help of your hands.