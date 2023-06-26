Here’s what could happen if we eat cherries with worms inside

Fruit is very good and brings considerable benefits to our body, as it contains water, vitamins, folic acid and potassium. Therefore, it is advisable, especially in summer, to consume a lot of fruit, to the detriment of other foods rich in fat and sugar. Among the tastiest and most loved types of fruit by adults and children, including the elderly, are cherries. They are really very tasty, even as a snack. However, if we accidentally ingest cherries with worms inside them, what could happen?

Benefits of cherries

The very good ones cherriessmall and red in color – even better if they are of biological origin – they have diuretic, purifying and detoxifying properties. Furthermore, they are suitable for the prevention of rheumatic diseases and also of arteriosclerosis. They also prevent thecell aging not renal dysfunctions. Cherries are also source of vitamins A and C and contain the sorbitolwhich has a fair laxative effect. Therefore, the benefits are considerable.

Why do cherries form worms?

After seeing what the benefits of cherries are, let’s now see what they are causes of the formation of worms. So, the worm of the cherry tree, or a moscawhen fertilized, lays a egg below the peel some cherries. There larva which develops is responsible for very soft pulp and the fall of the fruit itself.

What does eating cherry worms involve?

So what happens if you accidentally eat i cherry worms? The good news is that there are no particular problems if its worms are ingested but, in some cases, anbacterial food poisoningso it is always essential to consult a doctor, who will undoubtedly know what to do.

How to get rid of worms in cherries

The cherries come collections more or less from mid-June to mid-June. To prevent the occurrence of worms in this fruit, there are some ecological traps, made up of some yellow panels that have adhesive. They are yellow because the fly is attracted from this color. Again as an ecological solution, there would be theabsinthe infusionor a natural pesticide, which is able to keep flies away from cherries.

How to recognize good cherries

So how can you avoid buying and eating cherries with maggots? It’s not all that difficult to spot cherries with maggots. Before you buy them, you can handle with fingers to realize if there is the presence or not of some small hole. In this case, the cherry must be discarded in the most absolute way. Then, cherries with worms inside appear mushy, rotten and moldy. These are all negative signs, alarm bells.

We also remember that making a beautiful and obsessive cleaning of the furniture is very important to avoid this problem. You can use thelaurel with function of repellent and place traps away from light and away from furniture where you place your food supplies.

