By now we are all, more or less, aware of the benefits of drinking water and lemon in the morning: it is in fact a purifying drink accessible, in principle, to everyone without side effects but unfortunately there are those who should avoid taking it and today we will deal with this.

However, let’s start by mentioning all the components of the lemon: citric acid, calcium and potassium citrates, vitamins B1, B, B3, A, C, mineral salts, trace elements such as iron, phosphorus, manganese, copper and carotene. Lemon truly has infinite antiseptic, antitoxic and antibacterial properties and is useful for:

increase the immune response;

tone up the body (from the heart to the veins up to the nervous system);

stimulate the diuresis;

significantly slow down the degenerative processes of the joints;

remineralize the body;

fight l’anemia ;

; promote gastrohepatic secretions.

The thing to pay attention to, however, is that it is not enough to take a glass of water and squeeze a little lemon into it but there are some rules to follow: it must be drunk in the morning as soon as you wake up when you are completely fasting, the water must be lukewarm and you need a cuckoo of lemon squeezed at the moment. Having said that, one might think that then this drink can be drunk every morning for life but let’s be careful because this is not the case.

It is true that it can be useful during the change of season if you drink it for about twenty days but there is no need to abuse it. Also, as I mentioned before, not everyone can drink water and lemon in fact, those who, for example, are sensitive to citrus fruits, must not consume it at all as it could create gods stomach problems and, despite being an alkalizing food, it can equally create heartburn and discomfort.

But not only. Even people who suffer from gastritis they should avoid its consumption as it would only worsen the already annoying condition. Finally we also mention those who suffer from dental problems because lemon erode lo tooth enamel risking digging and yellowing them but above all making them hypersensitive.